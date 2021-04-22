Why Carnitine Is The Best Supplement For Accelerating Weight Loss And Burning Fat

Today everything that facilitates weight loss is well received. While diet and lifestyle are the perfect combo, taking certain supplements can greatly speed up results. In recent months, one of the biggest recommendations from nutrition experts is to supplement a balanced, low-calorie diet with consumption of L-carnitine, a natural amino acid derivative that is often taken as a supplement. It is used primarily for weight loss and can have an impact on brain function.

What is L-carnitine?

L-carnitine is a nutritional and dietary supplement that plays a crucial role in energy production by transport fatty acids to the mitochondria of cells. So mitochondria act as motors inside cells, burning fat to create usable energy. It is worth mentioning that the body is naturally capable of producing carnitine from the amino acids lysine and methionine, in fact for the body to produce it in sufficient quantities it also needs a lot of vitamin C. It is also well known that through diet it is It is possible to increase the production of carnitine in the body (in small quantities), for which the consumption of animal products such as meat or fish and dairy derivatives is recommended. The truth is that there are several factors that negatively influence the natural production of carnitine, such as people who follow a vegan diet or who suffer from certain genetic problems. This makes carnitine a conditionally essential nutrient.

How does it intervene in weight loss?

The main role of L-carnitine in the body is related to increased mitochondrial function, which plays a key role in disease and healthy aging. In fact, recent research talks about its potential medicinal benefits, as a natural treatment for various heart and brain diseases, obesity and diabetes. Also carnitine is key in energy productionas it helps transport fatty acids to the mitochondria, where they can be burned for energy.

Therefore in theory, daily intake of carnitine as a weight loss supplement makes sense. Since L-carnitine helps move more fatty acids into cells for burning and energy, it is a mechanism that can increase the ability to burn fat and lose weight. However, the human body is quite complex and as in everything it is normal that it does not have the same effects on people.

It should be mentioned that there are some references that endorse its benefits, although it is true that there is a lack of research in this regard. An analysis of nine studies, primarily in obese individuals or older adults, found that people lost an average of 2.9 pounds (1.3 kg) more weight while taking L-carnitine. This is a concept that has led researchers to conclude that the intake of this supplement has much more powerful effects in older adults and those with weight problems.

In addition, in a recent study it was found that when the body uses high doses of carnitine, it favors the use of fats to be transformed into energy instead of using sugars. This process causes a loss of fat in the body. At the same time, it reduces muscle fatigue and recovery time after exercise. That is why among the most recurrent uses of carnitine are its benefits for increase physical performance during sports activity. It is also considered a good element to improve rapid muscle recovery and also to benefit the burning of fat.We will be more agile and lighter! About the recommended dose: in healthy people, the most common is to consume a dose of carnitine that can range from 500 mg up to 3g a day, although it is normal not to exceed 2g a day.

We can conclude that carnitine intake can be a good supplement not only to lose weight, it is associated with benefits to improve brain and cognitive function, as well as being a good ally in the prevention of chronic diseases. The truth is that it is essential to integrate its intake under a healthy lifestyle and in addition to daily physical activity. Finally, remember that the key to success is perseverance.

