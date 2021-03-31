Why can’t you stop watching ‘New Amsterdam’ on Netflix

New Amsterdam, the series produced by the American television network NBC, came to Netflix on February 13, where it has become a resounding success. It is not the first streaming platform where it could be seen, previously it had already been available in Amazon Prime Video where also —apparently, since the platform does not provide information on shows that are trending— it was very seen.

But in Netflix It has been in the top 10 of the most popular productions internationally since its arrival in the catalog, and it does not seem to lose steam. According to various trackers It has been the most watched series in countries such as Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru or the Dominican Republic throughout March. In Mexico it has been the second most watched, only surpassed by 100 days to fall in love.

But what is special about New Amsterdam and why have we been captivated by a television series with an added rating of Metacritic that does not exceed 63 points or just 34% in Rotten tomatoes?

New Amsterdam is designed for you to like a lot

The fascination that many of us feel for New Amsterdam It is not by chance nor is it an accident. It is a series completely designed for us to like and more in these times that we look for precisely this type of content. Its protagonist, Max goodwin, an extremely optimistic doctor with an insatiable need to help his patients, is a surge of constant positive feelings.

Practically all the chapters of the series are built on the basis of complex situations for doctors or patients, but usually with a happy ending. Keeping scripts simple, with dialogues easy to understand and follow, always give a message of idealism and hope.

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe

There is also a subtle but constant criticism of the American healthcare system, with virtually every episode reflecting the problems behind the lack of a universal public healthcare system. It’s not by chance. New Amsterdam is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer.

This has not yet been translated into Spanish, but it does tell stories in the Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the United States, located in New York. It is also one of the largest hospitals in the country by number of beds available.

There are also subtle criticisms of the opioid addiction crisis, the difficulties of maintaining adequate medical care with few public resources and balancing work with personal life among healthcare personnel.

The soundtrack is no accident and seeks to evoke very particular feelings

If you pay attention, you will notice that New Amsterdam has a different soundtrack than what we are used to in American medical dramas. Although at the beginning they applied the same formula that we can find in Grey’s Anatomy or The Good Doctor, as the episodes progress, two very marked sound lines are accentuated.

The percussion, for emergency situations, funny or light. For practically everything else, there is a musical background that at times is reminiscent of the work of Cliff Martinez for the movie Drive.

That feeling of dreamy nostalgia mixed with hope? It is largely thanks to Craig wedren, who has composed all the songs on the series’ soundtrack. Universal Music recently released an album compiling all the songs that can be heard on any music streaming platform, including Spotify or Apple Music.

An inclusive and multiracial cast that reflects the idealism of the series

The cast of New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam has a fairly inclusive and multiracial cast where we see women in positions of high responsibility, duly represented minorities and black people running areas of the hospital. As we would like it to happen in real life.

Except for the protagonist. Max goodwin Is interpreted by Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist, 90210). It can crash or not, although inevitably the attention is taken by the target, straight and at times, perfect. Although he is not necessarily the most interesting character in the series.

In fact, New Amsterdam has a fairly high-end cast: Janet Mongomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Tyler Labine as psychologist Iggy Frome, and Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay. Kapoor.

Along with them we have Ana Villafañe as Dr. Valentina Castro, or Sendhil Amithab Ramamurthy, whom we remember from the Heroes series, as Akash Panthaki.

Dismissed by critics, loved by the audience

New Amsterdam’s aggregate ratings are not good, but they contrast significantly with the score assigned by the audience. 80% (Audience Score) in Rotten tomatoes.

The love that the audience has for the series is also reflected in the huge successes it is having in Netflix. But we can’t help but wonder: Does New Amsterdam really succeed because the platform’s algorithm endlessly recommends it to us? Does the algorithm make that recommendation because it is a product designed from its conception so that we like it?

Or are we facing another case of the growing disconnect between audiences and specialized critics? Whatever it is, it’s impossible to ignore the success of the series on international platforms.

The first two seasons of New Amsterdam are available at Netflix. The third season is currently airing in the United States. NBC has commissioned production for three more seasons. So we will have Max goodwin and company until 2025, at least.

There is still no release date for the third season in Netflix. But it will probably be when it finishes airing in the United States, as it usually happens with the international distribution of series on open channels such as NBC, CBS or ABC.

