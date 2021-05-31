Why can’t you solve a bad diet with exercise if you want to lose weight?

“If I kill myself in the gym, I can eat whatever I want” or “while I go for a run, I will have my weight under control.” Have you ever thought things like this? Do you think that watching the diet is secondary if you comply with the exercise?
We regret to tell you that you are in error. If you want to lose weight, you will have to be attentive to what you eat no matter how much you go to the gym practically every day. Unfortunately for everyone, when it comes to losing weight there are no shortcuts.
To lose weight you need a caloric deficit
To understand why it is not enough to exercise We have to start by explaining the most basic when it comes to losing weight: you need to achieve a caloric deficit. That is to say, that the kilocalories that enter are below those that are burned.
Our body gets the energy you need from food you consume, and when you consume more energy than you expend, it stores it in the form of fat tissue in anticipation of times of shortage, when you take in less than you need.
So if you want to lose weight you must get that your body draws on those fat reserves, eating fewer calories than you expend. All diets, both those that work long-term and those that are touted as miracle diets, are based on this principle. The difference is how this caloric deficit is achieved and how easy it is to avoid the yoyo effect or rebound effect (quickly recover everything lost).
Fast ingesting calories, slow in burning them
With the above in mind, you might think that you have enough to increase the amount of physical exercise What are you doing. So you would burn more calories and you could get that caloric deficit that will make you lose weight, right?
Well yes in theory, but in practice this is really difficult to achieve for the following reason: after thousands of years of evolution, most of it with a shortage of caloric foods within our reach, our body has developed a true talent to it is time to quickly detect, enjoy, and process calorie-dense foods and to slowly burn those same calories.
From a purely technical point of view, our body is in that sense an enormously efficient machine. The problem is that in a world in which calories are no longer scarce, but we have plenty of them, that efficiency works against us, and it is difficult to maintain a healthy weight by focusing only on the part of physical exercise and neglecting food.
What you would have to run to burn these calories
The British Royal Society for Public Health published a table in which it collected how much exercise it takes to burn certain unhealthy foods. We collect it here, translated into Spanish, to give you an idea of the imbalance between calories that enter when eating and those that leave when exercising.
Always keep in mind that there are more factors that influence the rate at which your body burns calories, such as the percentage of muscle mass or the physical state of each one. This is especially relevant in aerobic exercise, which the body ends up getting used to and every time you have to do more of the same exercise to burn the same calories.
Unhealthy food
Approximate number of calories
Time to burn them walking at a good pace
Time to burn them running at a leisurely trot
Sugary soda
138
26 minutes
13 minutes
Standard chocolate bar
229
42 minutes
22 minutes
Vending machine sandwich (bacon and cheese)
445
1 hour and 22 minutes
42 minutes
A family pizza room
449
1 hour and 23 minutes
43 minutes
A medium coffee-shake
290
53 minutes
28 minutes
French fries packet or similar snack
171
31 minutes
16 minutes
50 grams of roasted and seasoned peanuts
296
54 minutes
28 minutes
Sweetened industrial pastries
420
1 hour and 17 minutes
44 minutes
Bowl of breakfast cereals
172
31 minutes
16 minutes
Muffin pastries
265
48 minutes
25 minutes
What if you do other sports?
Maybe neither running nor walking is your thing. So how many calories do you spend doing your favorite sport? The Mayo Clinic published in October 2017 a compilation with this information, calculating the number of calories per sport putting as average subject a woman of 76 kilos and a man of 88.
Sport
Woman (76 kg)
Man (88 kg)
Ballroom dancing
219 calories / hour
273 calories / hour
Slow cycling (16 km / h)
256 calories / hour
319 calories / hour
Golf
314 calories / hour
391 calories / hour
Jogging on the elliptical
365 calories / hour
455 calories / hour
Swimming (moderate intensity)
423 calories / hour
501 calories / hour
Swim (high intensity)
715 calories / hour
892 calories / hour
Rowing machine
438 calories / hour
546 calories / hour
Basketball
584 calories / hour
728 calories / hour
Tennis
584 calories / hour
728 calories / hour
Trekking
438 calories / hour
546 calories / hour
Climbing stairs
657 calories / hour
819 calories / hour
Football
752 calories / hour
937 calories / hour
Jump rope
861 calories / hour
1,074 calories / hour
Exercise without diet, bad solution
If you take a look at both tables you will see why try lose weight by relying exclusively on exercise without paying any attention to diet is not a great idea: if you are a woman, you need more than an hour of elliptical to make up a quarter of a pizza, and swim more than an hour at moderate intensity to burn a bun, and if you are a man, the numbers are a bit more on your side, but you are also more likely to have consumed larger servings.
In addition to not very effective, this way of approaching physical exercise can end taking away all the fun by turning it into a compensation mechanism, as a way to expiate the guilt of what we eat. Likewise, unhealthy food can be seen as a reward we give ourselves after playing sports, paving the way for a possible eating disorder.
For effectiveness when it comes to losing weight and also as a way to enjoy the process much more, it is much more convenient to combined exercise and diet approach, understanding the diet not as a restrictive menu that tells you what you should eat at all times, but as a way to improve eating habits by reducing and eliminating ultra-processed foods, those with added sugars, those that are high in salt and those that use poor quality flours and fats.
By reducing these foods, we will reduce the calories we eat, especially those that do not provide us with beneficial nutrients, and combining it with exercise that caloric deficit that we talked about at the beginning occurs and that is, in fact, the only real method to burn fat.