In recent days the main social networks have been flooded with images and videos with 3D animals as protagonists. As we explained at the time, it is a function integrated in Google that uses augmented reality to generate animal models and other objects in the “real world”, using the mobile camera.

But some have not been able to use this feature on your devices, and there are several reasons for this. If this is your case, I’m afraid you are interested in reading on to find out why can’t you see the 3D animals with your mobile, and how you can solve it.

3D animals don’t work on my mobile, what’s the problem?

When you entered the 3D models in the search engine, you did it through the ARCore augmented reality platform, now known as “Google Play Services for RA”. This therefore implies that only devices compatible with this platform have support for this feature. If you want to know if your mobile is included, we recommend you take a look at our list of compatible phones and tablets with ARCore.

The reason why some Android mobiles do not have support for the platform is mainly due to a lack of hardware and software resources that make them incompatible taking into account the requirements imposed by Google. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible install ARCore on these devices, although this requires advanced methods such as root through Magisk and the installation of the ARCore Patcher module.

What to do if your mobile supports ARCore and 3D animals still don’t work

Of course, maybe you have verified that your mobile does appear in the list of terminals compatible with Google’s augmented reality, and still you can’t get this tool to work. In that case, you should make sure of two things:

Have the latest version of Google Play services installed on your mobile (if you have a recent Huawei mobile, you will have to use a different installation method).

Have the latest version of the Google Play Services for RA app installed.

Once you meet both requirements, You should be able to use 3D animals in augmented reality by now Searching for one of the compatible models in the Google search engine app or in your favorite web browser. By the way, we remind you of the full list of animals and objects in 3D that you can see using this function:

