Why can’t the soat rate be reduced?

In the Congress of the Republic there are two bills in process that seek relief in the rates of the Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance (Soat). The first is from the representative Franklin Lozano (Citizen Option), who claims that this insurance can be purchased for a period of less than a year, or for the time of use of the cars or motorcycles.

Currently, the Soat is paid for one year and is valid for that same period for private vehicles, public service and motorcycles, while The classic and old ones can acquire it with a validity of not less than three months, thanks to a law that took into consideration the occasional use of these vehicles.

The other project, to which they are still making adjustments, is a proposal by senators Aydeé Lizarazo and Manuel Virgüez, and representative Irma Luz Herrera, all of them from the Mira party. This is intended to create a incentive that consists of the extension for 30 days of the validity of the Soat that is acquired, for vehicles that have not affected the previous policy and that do not have traffic violations during the term of the same.

EL TIEMPO spoke with Angela Húzgame, director of the Soat Chamber of Fasecolda, an association that brings together insurance companies, who explain below why these projects are not viable.

The benefits of SOAT

What is Fasecolda’s position regarding these bills?

The bill that is going through Congress and that proposes that Soat can be purchased for periods of less than one year, while it may be intuitively attractive to vehicle owners, it could ultimately be inconvenient.

For what reason?

Because it promotes the reduction of resources in the system that would force a general increase in the Soat rate, it can lead to the reduction or elimination of the subsidy that is currently granted to motorcyclists for their acquisition; and it would also generate a detriment in the resources that are collected through the Soat and are destined to the country’s health system through the Administrator of Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (Adres) and the National Road Safety Agency .

Why would there be a lack of resources for care?

The Soat covers the health care of nearly 700,000 traffic accident victims each year and the value of these care exceeds 1.6 billion pesos annually. Remember that the victims can be drivers, passengers or pedestrians and each one is guaranteed that the Soat will cover their health care for up to 24 million pesos, regardless of whether or not they were responsible for the accident, or if a single crash resulted in 1 o 50 injured people: each one has these resources for their recovery, or in the event of death, their relatives will receive compensation close to 23 million pesos.

The origins of the Soat are worth looking at.

How then is care paid to the victims?

In order to pay the value of the care of all the victims of traffic accidents, the Soat works as a large pool of resources in which the contributions of all the policyholders are needed, since it is impossible to cover such a magnitude only with those who are sinister.

In order to collect the necessary resources to be able to attend the claims and the operation of the branch, just enough, every year the Financial Superintendence of Colombia makes the pertinent technical analyzes to determine the rate of said insurance.

Thus, to the extent that fewer resources are needed to deal with claims, the insurance rate is reduced (as happened with the 2021 rate, which was reduced compared to 2020), and if the resource requirements increase either by greater number of victims in a year or greater cost of health care, the rate will have to increase for this large pool of resources to reach.

What would be the consequences if the project that proposes that the Soat be for periods of less than one year is approved?

It would lead to a very likely increase in the Soat fee because the contributions to that great pool of resources would undoubtedly drop. It would allow some of the vehicles to go a few weeks or months without the compulsory insurance, but it does not guarantee that the number of victims of traffic accidents will decrease or that the cost of their care will decrease. It is as if it is expected that with fewer resources the insurance should cover the same, but this is not possible, unless the necessary resources are balanced by a higher insurance rate.

Thus, motorcycles, which bring more victims, should they pay more?

The Soat contemplates subsidies in the rate of vehicles such as motorcycles, which are covered with a higher rate for cars, trucks and vans. If this scheme did not exist, a motorcycle policy would cost more than a million pesos, but that of a family car would have a rate below 50,000 pesos. This is how the subsidy scheme that operates in the Soat helps the system to promote sufficiency, equity and moderation in the value of insurance.

An initiative like this would make the implementation of the cross-subsidy scheme in the rate very difficult, since it would lead the system to a level of uncertainty and volatility in which it would make more sense for everyone to pay what their risk represents, even if this implies that the subsidy that is granted in the rate of motorcycles suffers an eventual decrease or elimination.

This, in turn, can be counterproductive for citizens, who would take insurance intermittently or for periods shorter than the annuity, at the same time that it can exacerbate the problem of evasion and fraud due to typologies such as the use of borrowed policies, which both affect the sustainability of this insurance.

60 percent of all vehicles registered in the country have a valid Soat.

How would this reform impact the health system?

It should be noted that 45 percent of the resources collected through the Soat are mainly destined to the general health system through Adres and the remaining 55 percent is what is used to cover claims and the operation of the bouquet. The Soat is an instrument through which around 2 billion pesos are collected annually, which are transferred directly to the national health system and, about 87,000 million pesos, to the National Road Safety Agency. In this context, the effect of a measure such as the one proposed with this project would lead to a decrease in resources for the health system and for the ANSV, since any decrease in the level of insurance with Soat, whether for days, weeks or months, implies a lower collection for these entities. To this must be added that it is possible to foresee an increase in traffic accidents that occur in the periods in which a certain vehicle did not have Soat, and these cases must be covered by the Adres, which would be generating a double pressure on the finances of the health system, due to lower resources collected through the Soat and an eventual increase in cases that must be covered for accidents involving uninsured vehicles.

How do you see the bill that seeks to extend the term of the policy when it is not used?

The effect is even worse than in the previous case, since it must be taken into account that, on average, of the total Soat policies in force in a year, only about 10 percent make use of it, so it would be given discount to about 90 percent of insured vehicles. This means that, in this large pool of resources we are talking about, a gap in resources of such magnitude would be generated that it would be impossible to pretend to cover it with surcharges for those who did use the insurance and that would lead to a lack of resources that would end up ending with this insurance, which covers all the inhabitants of the country. In addition, it would have an adverse effect on resources for Adres and ANSV.

What do you say to the congressmen who are the authors of these projects?

Fasecolda invites you to know in a little more detail the technical foundations of the Soat, so that the legislative initiatives that are debated in Congress do not go to the detriment of a protection instrument such as the Soat, which mainly performs social work, in the measure that guarantees the resources for the adequate care of all the victims of traffic accidents without reviewing the responsibility in the accident or the participation of the victim on the road. This is truly universal insurance, the most important thing is to have initiatives that help improve its operation and, above all, help protect life.