The health and social crisis derived from the pandemic of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, concepts such as PCR tests or rapid disease detection tests. However, misunderstandings and ignorance persist among the general public, which sometimes contribute to increasing the unrest produced by the current situation.

From the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQCML), you want to contribute to clarify some questions about the tests that are carried out and answer some of the questions What are citizens asking, such as why aren’t more tests being done, why can’t they be done faster or what is the reliability of the quick tests?

Health authorities have located the clinical laboratory at the center of the fight against disease, since one of the main recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) is to carry out an adequate screening of the population to detect the real extent of the infection. The Spanish government has set itself the next objective of detecting and isolating asymptomatic cases, which requires carrying out a large number of tests to detect the disease. To correctly weigh the work of the laboratory in this fight, the SEQCML has prepared this information that follows, which includes the main keys to take into account.

PCR analysis

First of all, it should be noted that an analysis PCR is very different from a rapid test. The name PCR is the English acronym for “polymerase chain reaction”, a molecular biology technique that reproduces in vitro (that is, under laboratory conditions) the natural process of replication of genetic material that all living things (animals , vegetables, bacteria, viruses …) we carry out to copy our genetic material and power, thus, reproduce and grow.

“The PCR is carried out in an automated equipment called a thermocycler, but until the sample that we want to analyze reaches that apparatus, it must go through a series of processes. First, we must ensure that the sample is adequate to perform the technique, which has been collected in the appropriate storage medium and is correctly identified with the data of the patient to whom it belongs. Next, it is necessary to carry out an inactivation process, so that in case the virus is present in the sample, it does not contaminate our equipment, nor are there any risks for people who work in the laboratory, “explains Dr. Imma. Caballé, president of the SEQCML.

Once inactivated, the next step is to separate the genetic material from the rest of the substances and molecules that are present in the sample and can interfere with PCR. “We call this step nucleic acid extraction,” explains Dr. Caballé, who states that nucleic acid extraction can be done manually, but usually in clinical laboratories, machines are used to perform the process on several samples. at the same time (usually between 12 and 96). In some centers there are robotic teams that are capable of performing the steps of nucleic acid extraction and PCR automatically and consecutively, with little manual handling of reagents and samples.

Finally, the reagents to be mixed with the extracted genetic material are prepared so that the PCR can be carried out inside the thermocycler. This whole process can take a long time, this depends on the laboratory equipment and the level of automation available. In our country, as in others, due to the high demand derived from this situation, the process has been taking more than a day, although under optimal conditions it is possible to obtain the result for 94 samples within a period of about 2 hours. by team.

The work of the clinical laboratory in carrying out the PCR tests

The Clinical Analysis and Clinical Microbiology laboratories They are in charge of receiving and analyzing patient samples in order to determine if the virus is present in them. Physician specialists in Microbiology are responsible for deciding on the most appropriate PCR design to detect each type of pathogen and for interpreting the results obtained in order to inform clinicians. “These professionals are graduates or graduates in Pharmacy, Biology, Biochemistry, Medicine or Chemistry who, after passing an FIR, BIR, MIR or QIR exam, are trained for 4 years of residence in a hospital to be able to practice as physicians”, points out the president of SEQCML.

The handling of the sample is carried out by laboratory technicians, indispensable personnel who have training in the handling of biological samples, as well as the basics and the manual performance of molecular biology techniques, such as PCR. All the Autonomous Communities have hospital clinical laboratories and other diagnostic centers. Many of them have the necessary infrastructure to be able to carry out molecular biology techniques such as PCR. In the rest of the cases, a reference hospital is usually assigned to which the samples are transferred to be analyzed by another team of microbiologists.

Rapid tests to detect SARS-CoV-2

Rapid tests are a set of laboratory techniques that, as the name implies, allow a result to be obtained in a short time, usually less than 30 minutes. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, rapid tests of two types are commercialized: antigen detection and antibody detection. Antigens are molecules, usually proteins of pathogenic microorganisms, that cause the human body to develop an immune response. This, among other defense mechanisms, involves the production of specific antibodies to combat each microorganism in question. Rapid tests rely on this antigen-antibody ratio to find out if a person has or has had an infection.

“Tests based on antigen detection have an antibody to which the virus proteins present in the airway samples bind. They work similarly to a pregnancy test. They are tests aimed at detecting the infection in the first 7 days of symptom development, just like PCR in a nasopharyngeal sample, but they are easier to perform, cheaper and faster.

The big drawback is that its sensitivity, compared to PCR, is low; in other words, a percentage of people who are infected have negative antigen detection, ”says Dr. Ana Blanco, from Catlab’s molecular microbiology service.

“On the contrary, in patients with more than 7 days of symptoms, we can detect antibodies against the virus in the blood. In this case, the test has an antigen to which the antibodies bind, generating a color band. Due to its operation, each test used has an optimal performance in a specific period of time and therefore, it is important to know how long the patient has had symptoms, in order to choose the best diagnostic technique at all times, “adds Dra. White.

Reliability of rapid tests

The reliability of a test depends on the sensitivity (ability to detect positives) and specificity (ability to discriminate negatives, when they really are). PCR is a technique with great sensitivity and specificity under optimal conditions.However, it should be borne in mind that, depending on the time that has passed since the symptoms began, the virus may no longer be detectable by PCR in samples obtained from the nasopharynx.

Comparing the PCR test with a rapid technique based on the detection of virus proteins (antigens), the PCR has a much higher sensitivity, because it is capable of detecting much lower amounts of virus. If we compare PCR with a rapid antibody detection technique, the answer to which is more reliable would be “depends”, according to Dr. Blanco.. “Depending on the days that the patient has been sick, it may no longer be possible to detect the virus by means of PCR, but it is possible to detect antibodies (that is, to detect the immune response that the body has generated against the virus). It must be taken into account that, in this situation, infections that have already been overcome may be being detected and that the patient no longer has a SARS-CoV-2 infection at that time ”, he adds.

Availability of quick tests

Keep in mind that this virus was unknown until a few months ago. The sequence of its genome was published in mid-January (a very short time since it had only recently been discovered). Once the sequence of a genome is known, it is relatively quick to develop a PCR technique. However, to develop rapid tests that detect antigens or antibodies, the process is slower.

Also, before you start using a certain lab test, it is It is necessary to verify its diagnostic capacity. For a diagnostic technique to be able to be commercialized in the European market, it is necessary that it fulfills some requirements that guarantee its operation. Even so, it is essential that each diagnostic center verify that the chosen test works according to the specifications indicated by the manufacturer and certified by the different regulatory bodies.

In the case of rapid tests, which can be carried out outside the laboratory (for example, in a medical consultation), it is important that one or more reference centers are responsible for this verification, in order to guarantee its proper functioning once distributed.

How to perform more tests?

In order to increase the capacity to carry out PCR tests, it is essential that a good supply of reagents is maintained and that these can be adapted to automated equipment with a greater capacity to process samples per day. On the other hand, if reliable rapid tests can be obtained without supply problems, they could be used as screening to detect asymptomatic patients or those who have already passed the infection in a mild way without having had confirmation by PCR. .

In summary, the key issue is the availability of supply and the quality of the result. “The demand for quality is inescapable in the face of the need to obtain a diagnosis,” says Dr. Caballé.