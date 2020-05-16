The Bundesliga is back, and with his return saw the first goals in Europe after the coronavirus. However, the celebrations were very different from those before the Covid-19 pandemic. Players in the German league cannot hug each other to celebrate goals, so they do so at a safe distance from each other. However, it is a norm that is generating controversy in the world of soccer.

In fact, some top-level footballers such as Radamel Falcao or Cesc Fábregas do not explain why goals cannot be celebrated as in the past if afterwards during the game there is contact in the typical sets of the game such as corners, entrances at ground level, barriers … «Seeing the return of football I wonder: Is there a technical reason why hugging is not allowed in goals? Throughout the game we are in constant contact. At a corner kick are the defenders on top of you! At the barriers they are all together ”, Falcao openly asks on Twitter.

Cesc is also pronounced

Can’t you celebrate goals together? I did not know that. All the essence of the goal is lost »Cesc commented, who also does not understand why considering that in other phases of the game those distances between footballers cannot be respected. What is clear to Catalan is that it is another football: «I feel like I am watching a training session. You can hear all the players and coaches screaming. Now we will further appreciate the power of fans. Captains who choose the sides of the field with a distance of three meters when immediately they have to fight for each ball face to face ».

And all because the DFL, the German employers, sent the clubs a document with the rules and guidelines to follow when soccer returned, ordering to avoid contacts in relation to the celebration of goals, something that can better serve reasons of image that of health: «Contacts with the elbow or foot should be privileged. In the stadium – the DFL specified in its protocol – professional teams and players are going to be even more watched than usual. We ask them to be exemplary in terms of hygiene and distance measurements off the field of play. “