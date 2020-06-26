Mechanical acne and its relationship with masks 1:07

. – If you take seriously the need to protect yourself and others from the dangers of the covid-19, then you are wearing a face mask when you go out and share the space with others.

For many people, wearing masks is causing an embarrassing and unpleasant side effect: the appearance of blemishes, pimples, blackheads, or what dermatologists call acne.

“I have desperate patients calling ‘What’s going on? I’ve never had an outbreak before, and now my face looks like that of a teenager! ‘”Said certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, also an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

“We are seeing a lot of acne breakouts, especially of a type called perioral dermatitis, which tends to typically occur around the mouth and in the areas around the nose,” explained Dr. Seemal Desai, assistant professor at the Southwest Medical Center in the University of Texas.

Acne breakouts that occur after wearing a mask have become so common that they were dubbed the expression maskne, a combination of the words mask and acne on social media.

“We believe that the use of these masks, combined with the stress of the pandemic, is causing a larger, moisture-rich environment for bacteria and organisms to proliferate,” Desai said, causing “a skin breakdown and outbreak of some of these conditions. “

Nurses and other health professionals on the front lines of the battle with covid-19 are the most affected, Desai said, due to the hermetic shutdown of personal protective equipment necessary to keep the virus at bay.

“I am seeing a lot more dermatological diseases in healthcare workers because they wear personal protective equipment and N95 masks that are causing ulcers, breakdown and bleeding of the skin,” said Desai, spokesman for the American Academy of Dermatologists.

Compared to the bruised and bloody faces of doctors and nurses, some pimples may seem inconsequential. But it’s an important issue that shouldn’t be trivialized, said Bowe, also a spokesman for the American Academy of Dermatologists.

“Acne is significantly associated with self-esteem, whether it’s just one or two pimples,” he explained. “Even mild and minimal acne can have profound effects on interpersonal relationships, on how we socialize, on job performance, depression and anxiety,” he added.

Mechanical acne

The technical term for the so-called maskne is “mechanical acne”, and is the result of mechanical friction of a tissue against the skin. It’s not a new thing: sports figures wearing helmets and chin guards are pretty close to such outbreaks.

“We all have these little hair follicles on our face, chest and back, and wearing any type of mask or protective gear that generates friction and pressure can irritate the hair follicles and cause an acne breakout,” Bowe said.

“That is exacerbated by moisture trapped under the fabric, which worsens with moisture (from the weather), heat and exercise,” he added.

If you haven’t experienced mechanical acne yet, chances are you will by spending more time outdoors this summer, due to heat, humidity, sunscreen, and facial products.

And the treatment is complex, experts say. You cannot use powerful products like alpha hydroxy acids, chemical peels, or tretinoin (Retin A) to destroy acne as they will further damage the skin’s fragile barrier, making it more sensitive to the irritating effects of the mask.

If you use those products, “you may not have blemishes, but you may end up with areas of eczema, dry patches, itching, burning, swelling, all signs of an impaired skin barrier,” Bowe said.

Of course the best thing to do is to prevent this type of acne from occurring in the first place. Since we can’t, or shouldn’t, stop wearing masks when we’re around others in the near future, here are some key prevention tips.

Wash the mask

Do you use the mask, take it off and put it in a place in the car in the sun to kill germs?

That could help clear the virus, but cultivate mechanical acne, Bowe said.

“If you leave it on your couch or put it in your closet and then use it a couple of days later, just think of all the microbes that have been growing in the fabric of the fabric,” he said. “It’s dirty. If you have used a little makeup, moisturizer or sunscreen, it gets contaminated very quickly ”, she added.

The masks should be thoroughly washed and dried after each use, Bowe advised, adding that he prefers cotton masks since they allow the skin to breathe.

“And if you exercise or sweat during the day with a mask on, then you want to change it and put on a fresh and clean one right away,” he said. “You don’t want to sit in a sweaty mask, that will only generate more acne,” he warned.

Use mild skin care products

“Simple, good-quality skincare doesn’t require a fancy $ 500 product. Just use light, mild, non-greasy, non-rough cleansers, “Desai recommended.

“I tell people to avoid anything with sodium lauryl sulfate, which is a strong sulfate that really strips the skin of its natural oils and damages the barrier,” said Bowe. “I also tell people to avoid any scrub, anything that feels like sand or gravel. Those are things that you really don’t want to use because they are going to damage the skin barrier, ”he explained.

The expert added that it is recommended to clean your skin twice a day, in the morning and at night, only with the tips of your fingers.

“Without instruments, without sponges, without wipes; your fingertips are all you need, “he said. “Wipe your face dry with a clean towel and put on a light, fragrance-free moisturizer,” she advised.

Desai suggested that you check the labels carefully when it comes to fragrance-free products.

“That they have less fragrance does not mean that they do not have fragrance,” he warned. “Don’t buy them unless it says ‘unscented’ on the label. It is very easy to get confused with that, “she explained.

Don’t use heavy ingredients, like cocoa butter or coconut oil, and avoid any makeup made from oil, Bowe said.

“If you can go out without a base and use a mineral sunscreen instead during the summer, I think that’s really the way to go,” he said.

Wait 15 minutes after applying the moisturizer or sunscreen before putting on the mask, and 30 minutes if you’re wearing an N95 mask, he suggested.

“You really want those ingredients to penetrate the skin if you’re going to try to create that seal,” Bowe explained. “If your skin is slippery, the seal will not work well,” he added.

Use lip balms with a waxy finish or lip serum to hydrate your lips while wearing the mask, Bowe added, but not lip gloss or anything that can stick to the mask.

Finally, after cleansing yourself with gentle products at night, it is fine to put on a moisture-rich cream to repair the skin barrier and retain moisture, he said.

Pause that new skincare regimen

If you use anti-aging products, be careful not to overdo it, Desai noted, for the same reason that using them to clear acne is not a good idea.

“You don’t want to end up with something that is an open area on the skin and create a stress-induced break, tear, or breakout,” he warned.

This is also not the time to start a new skincare regimen.

“People say to me all the time, ‘I’ve been wearing the same makeup for 25 years! I don’t know why it’s causing a problem now! ‘ It is because your skin is more prone to having an immune response, “she explained.

Even if your skin is not sensitive to the fragrances or to the previous care you gave it, Desai explained, now you are wearing a mask, you are probably anxious for the covid-19 and possibly you use more similar equipment to personal protection. All this stress can cause the physiology of your skin to change.

Another reason, Bowe noted, is that putting on a mask over a scented cream or new makeup will cause more of those ingredients to come in contact with the deeper layers of the skin, causing inflammation, sometimes even if you’re using products labeled “natural.” “

“There is a big misconception among my patients that nature is always better,” he said. “But many of my patients are reacting to these natural products that contain botanicals and essential oils,” he explained.

“So if you use a product and smell a fragrance, even if it says it’s fragrance-free, that’s when you probably don’t want to use it under your mask,” he explained.

Don’t use petroleum jelly

Many of us could take a thick cream or petroleum jelly to spread on our faces where the mask is rubbed, but that’s a mistake, especially for anyone who needs to wear protective gear, Desai said.

“Petroleum products and many of these things can actually interfere with the integrity of the mask and seal,” he said.

“If you have skin problems, ulcers, or erosion from personal protective equipment, talk to a certified dermatologist because there are products that can be prescribed to help,” he said.