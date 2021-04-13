Why can laughter be scary?

According to Margee Kerr, a sociologist at the University of Pittsburgh (USA), part of this fear stems from the dissonance of our expectations. Or, put another way, we get scared when someone acts contrary to what we expect. For this reason, it can be disturbing that children who normally act cheerful, behave strangely as if they are possessed (as in the movie ‘The Exorcist’).

Likewise, laughter in unusual surroundings triggers an alert response. In the words of the sociologist Kerr, whenever we use a resource that is related to a positive emotion (such as joy or innocence) and we change it in some way, either by emitting a sinister laugh or laughing out of context, it provokes a signal. alert or confused in the other person, as people should not be happy to do scary or bad things. And, if they do, it is a sign that they cannot be trusted.