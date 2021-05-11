Why can fiber cause stomach bloating?

Fiber is one of the most essential nutrients in good health, disease prevention, and plays a key role in weight loss. So it is no news to say that one of the most important nutritional recommendations is to ensure optimal fiber intake in the daily diet. Based on this, more and more people are interested in increase fiber intake in the diet, experts emphasize that the most important thing is to start with caution. The reason? In its initial stage, the most characteristic side effect is bloating, followed by excess gas and possible constipation.

The good news is that there are habits and lifestyle measures that can go a long way in alleviating the potential discomforts associated with eating dietary fiber. Experts suggest that these annoying side effects usually occur when more than 70 grams of fiber are ingested per day. Taking into account the recommendations of the experts, guarantee the intake of 30 grams of fiber day, is the perfect measure to promote health and weight loss. Therefore in a certain way problems can arise when the recommended intake is doubled And although for many people it is completely impossible, it is quite common in people who follow a vegan, whole food or raw diet.

Fiber is the indigestible part of plants and carbohydrates. The foods richest in fiber are products such as whole grains, legumes and vegetables. The reality is that it has been proven that only 5% of Americans meet the recommended daily intake of fiber, so falling into excess is less frequent; especially considering the high consumption of processed foods and fast food that characterizes today’s society.

The truth is that there is an extensive body of evidence, The medicinal benefits of following a high fiber diet are immense: It is a fundamental measure to keep the digestive and intestinal system healthy, it is key to a correct elimination of waste and thereby benefits weight loss. It’s also linked to lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of heart problems, diabetes, and obesity.

What are the main side effects of excess fiber?

Fiber intake can have very different effects on each person, in fact it has been proven that some people by increasing their consumption tend to experience side effects very quickly. This is normal, as the body gets used to the new habit, normally these symptoms appear in intakes of 40 to 70 grams of fiber per day. Among the main signs are: bloating, gas, feeling too full, stomach cramps, constipation or diarrhea, dehydration, poor absorption of some key nutrients, weight gain or loss, nausea and in rare cases intestinal blockage The reason? The fiber fermentation process caused by anaerobic bacteria in the colon.

The good news is that there are good alternatives to successfully and gradually integrate fiber into the diet. The most important thing is to bet on a balanced diet that includes all food groups, so that there are no deficiencies in fiber or other essential nutrients. Some good recommendations endorsed by doctors and nutrition experts:

– Consume six servings a day of high-fiber cereals (bread, cereals, pasta, rice); three servings a day of vegetables and two of fruit, preferably whole and with skin, and between three and four servings a week of legumes.

– Bet on substituting original foods for their wholegrain versions. Create creative combinations that harmoniously and delicately include foods rich in fiber. Some good ideas are to combine pasta, rice, and legumes with vegetables; add bran to broths and soups, and seeds to yogurt and salads.

– Watch the production methods, especially when it comes to legumes. It is important to subject them to a previous soaking and when cooking them when the water starts to boil change the water. It is a great tip to reduce its digestive effects, reduce gas and bloating.

– Increase your intake of natural fluids. One of the most basic rules when starting on the path to a higher fiber diet is to drink enough fluids. Complementary to natural water, it bets on the intake of infusions with medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties like: mint, anise, ginger, thyme, chamomile, green tea and thyme.

