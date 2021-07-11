Why Buying a Stock Car is the Best Option: With and Without the Chip Crisis

In recent weeks chatting with friends and family about buying new cars, I’ve come to realize something: Stock vehicles are still the ugly duckling of dealerships, largely due to misinformation. There are many who believe that they are second-hand models and are surprised when you explain them what is a stock car. Some of them have even ended up opting for this option. Approaching that reality has brought me here: why are they the best purchase option … with and without the semiconductor crisis.

Although most of the time stock cars become the best purchase alternative, mistrust flies over them. And it does so because, as we said, buyers do not know what they are or have a vague idea about them. A stock vehicle is a completely new model: It has not been registered and, obviously, it has not circulated. It is what differentiates them from zero kilometer cars or second-hand cars.

Dealer reserves

As their name suggests, they are stock units. Or what is the same: reserve. The dealerships of the different brands have in their facilities (or in the fields) a good number of those models that are the most popular or those that have the most sales and that, in addition, have been ordered from the factory with the most configuration and specifications demanded by customers. Why do they do this? Because, in this way, they can sell them without making the driver wait.

It’s not the only reason stock cars are at the dealership. Sometimes they are units that have requested to be part of the exhibition that customers visit or are part of the strategy to meet the brand’s objectives. On rare occasions they can be copies that someone has asked for and then, for different reasons, the purchase has not materialized.

What is a zero kilometer car? What are the advantages and disadvantages of your purchase?

Contents What is a zero kilometer car? Advantages of kilometer zero Disadvantages of …

Advantages of buying a stock car

As in any purchase decision, when choosing one or the other model, the best we can do is draw up a list of pros and cons. And that is what we are going to do with stock cars starting with their advantages.

As we said before, the waiting time to be able to drive a new car is reduced to a minimum because you do not have to order it from the factory and wait for its production to take place. The terms are usually days: those necessary to have the vehicle ready, move it if necessary, prepare the documentation or process its financing. This advantage has become the great asset of the brands now that the semiconductor crisis is causing delays of up to six months in deliveries.

On the other hand, the price is usually lower than that of a vehicle configured with great detail and specifications. Stock cars have a greater margin for negotiation both in the price (although you must bear in mind that the discount you get is not going to be exaggerated) and in some extras that can be included once the car is manufactured.

Chip crisis: 3 ways to get a car with immediate delivery

The semiconductor crisis – caused by supply shortages in the main …

Disadvantages of buying a stock car

Under normal conditions, that is, without a shortage of semiconductors, the process of ordering the car from the factory, producing it and transporting it has sped up with the passage of time and the improvement of processes.

This has made stock cars lose some weight and importance, causing some brands not to have large quantities for certain models. However, the coronavirus pandemic has mitigated this: most manufacturers have significant accumulated stocks that they have to liquidate and for this they offer good purchase conditions.

On the other hand, stock units do not support any customization beyond the parts that can be assembled after leaving the factory. You will not be able to choose the engine, the body color or the extras: therefore, if you have a car with a very specific configuration in mind, this purchase option would not be the most advisable for you.

Buying a stock car

If, finally, you opt for a stock car you will have to keep a few things in mind. Remember that they are models that are in the field and in the dealership, but we do not know how long they have been there or if, previously, they have been through the exhibition. Check if the paint has any damage, if the interior has any failure due to the passage of customers and do not forget the headlights. Many models are shown with the lights on and although the LED technology is durable, these are hours of useful life that have been discounted.