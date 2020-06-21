With the imminent arrival of the PS5, now is the best time to buy a very cheap PS4 and enjoy its hundreds of great quality games.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is just around the corner. The new desktop console of the Japanese company that was presented last Thursday through a spectacular conference where we could also enjoy incredible games such as Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Resident Evil VIII or the remake of Demon’s Souls, promises to offer an experience never seen before. in the world of video games.

Now, despite the fact that the PlayStation 5 will soon flood shops and stores around the world, we cannot forget its predecessor, the still very much alive PlayStation 4 and that is that this console still has a lot to talk about being a great purchase even today for all these reasons that we detail below.

Exclusive games

Although PlayStation 4 is giving its last flips of life, the Sony console has an impressive catalog of games. In addition to cross-platform games, The PS4 is characterized by having some of the best exclusive games of the generation. To sample: Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Spider Man, The Last of Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake, the Uncharted saga or Days Gone among many other games.

Not only are they titles that will give us hours and hours of fun, but we also have a multitude of genres. It doesn’t matter if we like action, platforms or role-playing games, PS4 has a game for each of us.

Future games and support

PlayStation 4 is not dead yet. The Last of Us II has just come to us and the spectacular Ghost of Tsushima will do it in no time, but they will not be the only ones. Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla himself will arrive throughout the year.

And be careful, because many of the games that announced that they are coming to PlayStation 5 will also have a version for their predecessor. Obviously they will not look as good or have the same performance, but that does not mean that they are enjoyable. All this without forgetting that Sony will continue to support the console thanks to its services such as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. We already see it, we have PlayStation 4 for a while.

Price

And finally the price. Although we don’t know the official price of PlayStation 5 yet, it won’t be really cheap. The rumors point between 500 or 600 euros but it is that on the other hand we can get the PS4 today for less than half. For less than 300 euros –and even less if we get a second-hand one–, we can enjoy a console with an endless catalog of games of great quality that every « gamer » should try.

In short, we all really want PS5 but we are not deceived. PS4 still has a lot of rope and that is that today remains one of the best consoles ever created with a catalog of titles that no one should miss.

So if you want to enjoy the many Sony exclusives, now with the arrival of summer is the best time to buy a PlayStation 4.

