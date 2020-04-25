A few days ago, Apple introduced its new iPhone SE, a small terminal on the outside but quite large inside that honestly has not left anyone indifferent. Its critics question its frames and a screen of just 4.7 inches, that is, an outdated design in 2020. Meanwhile, many others praise its contained size, its incredible power thanks to the A13 Bionic processor and its price of only $ 399 -489 euros in Spain-.

We will not deny it. Although the iPhone SE is looking for a fairly specific niche, users looking for compact phones with good power and at a mid / high-end price, the truth is that this iPhone SE is going to be a general sales success. Firstly because we have never seen an iPhone with a high-end processor at a similar price and secondly because There is a lot of Android users unhappy with mid-range terminals in the Android catalog and that they will not hesitate to switch to the new iPhone for all these reasons that we tell you below.

Support and updates for several years

The first and for me one of the most important is the support and updates that this “small” terminal will receive from Apple. Thanks to the fact that it shares a processor with the current top of the range of the Cupertino company, the iPhone 11 Pro, this ensures that we at least see constant updates for about 5 years -if it is not more-.

That is, this iPhone of only $ 400 will receive better support than many other Android terminals of 1,000 euros and that is quite serious. Except for Google, OnePlus and for a while Samsung, unfortunately the rest of Android brands do not have an exemplary update policy.

The most powerful and cheapest phone to date?

If today you want the best processor on the market, you have no choice but to take out your wallet. Considering that the top is with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, if we want a terminal with this chip we have no choice but to prepare about 1,000 euros. Obviously not everyone can afford such a caliber, so there is no other choice but to go to the mid / high range Android or older devices.

Luckily Android has an immense range of possibilities and there are not a few phones from previous generations that are still fantastic options even in 2020. The point is that with this new iPhone SE we have a processor up to or above the Snapdragon 865 but for less than half the cost of any high-end Android phone.

Higher resale value

For all those who like to change their phones every so often, buying an iPhone is a great option and the reason is quite simple. While a high-end Android phone quickly devalues ​​over time, the value of Apple phones is much more constant.

In other words, if we buy a top of the range of 800 euros, when we want to sell it in two years we will surely do it for half or for less. Instead the iPhone SE in case you want to sell it, we could do it for 300 euros in the worst case. A big difference.

The move from Android to iOS is not so bad

Let’s clarify this before you throw me to the lions. I do not mean that iOS is better than Android (which it is not) or that the Apple ecosystem is perfect. What I mean is that objectively, no one who is going to test iOS will miss the main features of Android.

It is true that Android is much more flexible and allows us to do many more things than iOS, especially in terms of personalization, but if someone is afraid of making the leap from Android to iOS, don’t be afraid. In the App Store we will have all the essential applications of the Play Store in addition to all the services and tools of Google. Furthermore, no one can deny that the Apple app store has exclusive apps that far exceed those of Android. In the end it all depends on tastes but it is that Android and iOS are so even that there are few differences between one and the other.

In short, the iPhone SE is a magnificent terminal at a really attractive price. It is possible that many are horrified by those incredible frames or that 4.7-inch screen, but being objective, it is a perfect terminal for all those who are looking for power at a good price. And is that, can you imagine on Android a powerful, cheap and compact size terminal? A terminal with the power of the OnePlus 8 or with the updates of Pixel 4 but 5 inches? Give me 10.

