One of the main concerns for practically all mobile phone brands has been to achieve the largest useful screen area and, in turn, to eliminate frames. Although there are always exceptions like Apple’s recent iPhone SE, the truth is that the controversial notch was the first step to achieve this goal.

In addition to the notch, there have been many proposals. For example, holes in the screen, cameras under the screen or pop-up cameras.[Althoughinmyopinionpop-upcamerasarenotthebestoptionthetruthisthattheyhavetheoddpositivepoint[Sibienamijuiciolascámaraspop-upnosonlamejordelasopcioneslociertoesquetienenalgúnqueotropuntopositivoWell, specifically two.

Larger screen area

Although when using a device with a notch or a screen hole, one gets used to it right away, the truth is that the “small stain is always there” taking up space on the screen. It is true that for many users it is not annoying but for others it is. For these users, smartphones have become one device with which to consume a multitude of multimedia content, from social networks, photos, videos on YouTube and even streaming series and movies, reason why a large part of Android consumers want increasingly larger screens without frames or “spots” of any kind.

Pop-up cameras come to solve this problem. The screen remains immaculate without any holes or notch so we will always take advantage of the entire surface of this without anything bothering us. In the event that we want to take a selfie or photograph with the front camera, we will only have to access the camera and the pop-up camera will magically come out of its small hiding place.

Better photography quality

In addition to taking advantage of most of the screen surface, this type of camera has another advantage and that is to be able to incorporate “higher quality front cameras”. As a general rule, devices always have better rear cameras than front ones. Obviously most of the time we will be using these sensors but it is also the fact of being located in the back allows brands to work more comfortably, since there is more usable space than in the front.

Therefore pop-up cameras allow firms to introduce better technology to the selfie camera.. There is no longer to be hanging on the screen so we can add all the sensors we can and ultimately the firms want. At the end of the day and with the increasing popularity that apps like TikTok or Instagram are gaining, the quality of the selfie camera today is something to take into account when purchasing a new device.

As we can see, pop-up cameras have their advantages – they also serve to open beers, but that is another matter aside. However in practice we have realized that they are not the best alternative to notch and it is that the holes in the screen are getting smaller or the cameras under the screen are the future to follow and improve.

