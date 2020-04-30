Why didn’t Brandi Rhodes sell injury during the AEW Dynamite Main Event?

In the opening fight of the AEW Dynamite episode, Cody defeated Darby Allin in the semifinal of the TNT Championship Tournament. During the fight, Allin went looking for a spear, which Cody dodged, and Allin ended up knocking Brandi Rhodes down, sending her into the barricade.

Billy Gunn helped Brandi, but she would go to the ring later in the match to give Cody water. As he was leaving, he was noticeably selling an injury due to Allin’s spear.

CODDDDYYYYYY @CodyRhodes #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1tFH1YmUAI – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 30, 2020

In the main event, Brandi accompanied Dustin Rhodes for his semifinal fight against Lance Archer. She was dressed in a new outfit and appeared to be unharmed.

Of course this was going to get bloody #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GW9FiNW974 – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 30, 2020

In the last edition of Radio Wrestling Observer, it was noted that the two fights were originally supposed to take place in different episodes, but AEW ended up putting both in the same episode. That would be the reason why Brandi Rhodes did not sell his injury during the main event where Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer were facing to reach the final for the TNT Championship.

