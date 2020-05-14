Bolivia registers about 128 deaths from coronavirus. (Photo: .)

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Navajas, told the private television channel Unitel that a circular was issued to “allow all of us the possibility of importing and the use in different doses of the product ”, called ivermectin.

Although he immediately clarified “that it is a product that does not have scientific validation in the treatment of coronavirus ”.

Navajas explained that for this reason that the administration of the medicine must be in charge of a doctor under the principle of “informed consent”, which means that “the patient must know that he is using a product that has not been tested in this disease”.

The use must be “Under clinical, medical protocol, this in no way signifies (authorization for) self-medication, ”he added.

Bolivian doctors, mainly from the regions of Santa Cruz (east) and Beni (northeast) revealed in recent days thate are using ivermectin to treat people who have contracted the virus.

After the first information about the medicine, supplied in pills, the product began to be in demand in pharmacies and in the informal market where its unit price has increased fivefold, from 10 to 50 Bolivianos (from 1.4 to 7.0 dollars).

“This remedy is easy to apply and is very cheap, It can be applied throughout the national territory, this medicine eliminates that organism (coronavirus) from the body in five days, ”said doctor Erland Vaca Diez on Monday, although he admitted that they failed to establish its efficacy in 100% of cases of COVID-19.

The National Director of Epidemiology, Virgilio Prieto, pointed out that ivermectin “It is an antiparasitic of preferred use in veterinary medicine, but it has also been used in a certain type of human parasitosis ”.

The president of the Medical College of La Paz, Luis Larrea, asked for caution: “We are going to wait for clinical trials, We are going to hope that they can really do the studies as a country and not be playing self-medication, “he said.

Bolivia accumulated to date two thousand 964 infected by coronavirus and 128 deceased. The country is in quarantine from March 17 until the end of May.