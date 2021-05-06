Why Bling Empire Is More Than Just a TV Show for Cherie Chan

After hitting back at the nerd stereotype frequently featured in films and TV, she applauded Bling Empire for showing that “we are so much more than that.”

Most of all, Cherie wished that her mother, who passed away before the Netflix hit filmed, was here to watch the change occurring. “Because in her generation, that was it,” she explained. “That’s why she was always skeptical of me being in Hollywood. ‘Cause, she was like,’ You know, those are the three things that they’ll categorize you as. ‘ Which is true. “