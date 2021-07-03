Why Blake Horstmann Isn’t Going on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is going down this August, and we already have a ton of spoilers about who’s going to be on the show thanks to Reality Steve. But one person missing from the list? Blake Horstmann, who starred on Season 6 of the show and found himself at the center of a TON of drama.

Asked why he opted out of BiP during an Instagram Q&A with fans, Blake reportedly said “Well I might as well address this lol. I already know it was close. I went through some testing etc. but at the end of the day, I didn’t feel it was right for me. ” He added, “I am in a good place in my life. Personally, professionally and mentally. I didn’t want to go back into an environment that breeds toxicity and emotional abuse. I didn’t want to put my life in the hands of people that don’t really have your best interest in mind. It’s like having a coach who pushes you to do the wrong things 😂. “

Blake also said he “decided my mental health was more important than some followers and engagement, but I absolutely do not think there is anything wrongs with people who do go on the show.”

As a reminder, Blake was at the center of drama thanks to his pre-BiP relationships at Stagecoach with Caelynn Miller Keyes and Kristina Schulman. He opened up about how upsetting the experience was for him back in March 2020 in another Insta Q&A, saying he likely wouldn’t go back on the show: “It’s hard for me to trust anybody now, let alone producers and anyone in front of cameras … people change dramatically in front of cameras … “

