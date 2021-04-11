Why Black Tea Is The Most Trending Drink For Weight Loss



Replacing the consumption of sugary drinks with black tea is one of the best and simplest habits that accelerate weight loss.

Photo: Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels / Pexels

The current trend in nutrition and wellness invites us to base our diet on natural foods and forget about all processedIt is no news to say that it is the secret of good health and longevity. Based on this, the popularity of certain products has increased considerably such is the specific case of tea, considered the healthiest drink on the planet. Although there are many varieties of tea that shine for their extraordinary medicinal properties, we rarely speak in detail about the immense power that black tea offers us. It is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and is unique compared to the others for having a degree of oxidation of 100%. It is full of nutrients and antioxidants that improve health and especially benefit weight loss, which is related to its anti-inflammatory, digestive, cleansing properties and its great power to accelerate metabolism.

Statistics indicate that 80% of all the tea consumed in the United States is black tea. Without a doubt it is an impressive data, which makes us deduce that black tea is one of the favorite varieties of americans and it is an aspect that makes it much easier to integrate it as part of a healthy lifestyle. It should be noted that although black tea is loaded with virtually the same nutrients as green and white tea, it was not until the last few years that black tea began to gain recognition for its weight loss benefits.

Much of the slimming properties of black tea are directly related to the oxidation level of the tea, which is in fact the most particular detail that makes it such a unique variant. It is directly related to its production process in which the cells of the tea leaves are broken, which causes a chemical reaction with the oxygen in the air and which results in the characteristic blackish or brownish color in the strands.

The truth is that numerous studies have shown that black tea has a wide variety of health properties. Regarding its qualities to accelerate weight loss, there are studies in which it has been shown that black tea has the power to accelerate metabolism, fight abdominal fat and reduce measures considerably. The reality is that there are many reasons why black tea is one of the best natural strategies for lose weight with great health and without rebound effect. We invite you to know everything that this simple habit can do for your body weight and well-being.

What are the benefits of black tea for weight loss?

Like green tea, black tea has a decent amount of caffeine, which makes it a good natural stimulant. However, it is particularly striking that black tea contains unique flavonoids that show promise in weight loss. Being popularly known as the most oxidized variant of tea, integrating it as part of any weight loss plan is automatically related to greater and significant consumption of antioxidants that benefit weight loss through the following benefits:

– Specifically, the polyphenols and antimicrobial properties present in black tea have been shown to improve intestinal health and immunity. In fact, there is a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, in which it was found that black tea generates positive changes in the intestinal microbiome and thus is a natural drink that contributes to weight loss and good health. The study also revealed that black tea decreases gut bacteria associated with obesity and increases gut bacteria associated with lean body mass.

– Additionally it has been shown that the flavonoids found in black tea reduce visceral fat and triglyceride levels, in addition to inhibiting obesity induced by inflammation. Which is the perfect combination of factors to lose weight, as it is a truly low-calorie drink: black tea only has about 2 calories per cup, plus it has zero percent cholesterol and saturated fat.

– Increases metabolism. According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the caffeine in black tea has the ability to increase basal metabolism by up to 6%. In addition, caffeine stimulates the body to undergo lipolysis, or the breakdown of stored fat, and stimulates the cycles that metabolize fat.

– Black tea is also a excellent unsweetened drink that can help lower blood sugar levels and improve the use of insulin in the body, this is a determining factor in weight loss.

– A recent study discovered the benefits of regular consumption of black tea in reducing body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference. The results were surprising since the participants who drank three cups of black tea a day for three months had great results: significant weight loss and a reduced waist circumference, compared to those who drank a caffeinated control drink. –

– Another genius of drinking black tea lies in your ability to increase energy expenditure or total calories burned per day, concepts that increase thanks to the content of theaflavins of black tea. This is suggested by a study published in the scientific journal PLoS One.

– Black tea is also perfect to promote purification of the body. It is ideal for eliminating everything that the body does not need: toxins, waste, fats and retained liquids.

Today when it is so important to find the healthiest alternatives to take care of our health, integrating the intake of black tea into your daily diet will make a significant difference and without a doubt it is a great ally to forget about the consumption of processed and sweetened beverages . It is a drink with powerful antioxidants that will fill you with energy while promoting weight loss and cleansing the body throughout the day. The best of all is that preparing it is very simple and versatile: it is just as delicious hot, lukewarm or like a kind of refreshing lemonade.

