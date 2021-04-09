Why Bitcoin Could Favor USD Dominance Over Digital Yuan

Compartir

Contrary to what many in the crypto space are arguing, Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has argued that Bitcoin is beneficial to the US dollar over China’s digital yuan.

According to McGlone, the cryptocurrency is “overshadowing” the global adoption of the Yuan. Specifically, the US dollar is showing “organic adoption” in the digital ecosystem, as shown in the graph below. Mcglone states:

Bitcoin may improve the dominance of the dollar and highlight China’s drawbacks: Despite concerns about the development of a digital yuan in China, Bitcoin is improving the dominance of the dollar and is a risk for gold. Bitcoin may be accentuating the drawbacks of the lack of free markets and free speech.

The dollar’s digital dominance overshadows the global adoption of China’s yuan: #Bitcoin, which is going mainstream, is topping the cryptocurrency market headlines in 2021, but the dollar’s growing dominance is just as significant. Organic adoption of the world reserve currency in the digital ecosystem .. pic.twitter.com/MB3NfCaD9a – Mike McGlone (@ mikemcglone11) April 7, 2021

Institutions that don’t adopt Bitcoin could be at risk

For gold holders, the benchmark cryptocurrency has also become a nuisance. The precious metal is underperforming and retreating to support levels below $ 1,700, as McGlone claims. Added:

Most indicators show a changing global tide favoring the nascent digital currency as a reserve asset.

The expert claims that Bitcoin has “entered a unique state” in terms of adoption. Thus, he claims that company managers and executives unwilling to allocate capital to BTC could risk losing further appreciation.

In that regard, McGlone estimates that the price of BTC is on a similar path to that of 2013 when it posted 55x gains and in 2017 when it reached the historic $ 20,000 mark. This would put Bitcoin close to $ 400,000 this year. Added:

The technical outlook for Bitcoin in 2021 remains strongly upward, if past patterns repeat. Common companions for strong yearly rallies in first-born cryptocurrencies (low volatility and halving) line up favorably.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is recovering the higher levels of $ 50,000 and appears to be pushing further towards its resistance zone. The cryptocurrency is trading at $ 58,451 with 1.2% gains on the daily chart.

BTC shows signs of recovery on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

The strategist points to the low amount of BTC on the exchanges as possible evidence of further appreciation. When the metric is reserved, the market could be “dominated” by sellers and the price of BTC could have the same luck as in 2017.