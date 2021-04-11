Why Bitcoin Below $ 60K Could Be A Great Buying Opportunity

Compartir

Bitcoin appears to be losing steam as it trades between $ 59,000 and $ 60,000. On the daily chart, BTC is moving sideways (0.3%) after a week with modest 4.9% gains.

BTC moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Trader Josh Rager has set support for BTC at $ 59,000. Holding this level could give it enough momentum to retest the $ 60,600 area. The trader expects “new highs” for Wednesday.

On-chain data appears to support this prediction, as shown by CryptoQuant shared by “Byzantine General.” BTC reserves for the spot market continue their downtrend and indicate “constant demand”. This merchant said:

Except for these 2 outliers, the most significant flows have been the outflows. This massive consolidation range that we’re sure looks a lot like a build-up.

More evidence suggests that Bitcoin’s current price action is driven by institutions unlike the previous bull run in 2017. In addition to Google’s search volume for “Bitcoin” being relatively low, Coinbase’s trading volume has skyrocketed since the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

However, on this metric, the percentage of retail investors has been trending downward, as shown by the graph below. The merchant said:

In the last bullfight we were talking about the arrival of the institutions, but now they are here and they are buying.

Source: IntoTheBlock

Bitcoin’s 4-year cycles could change

On April 14, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will go public on the US stock market. Under the COIN ticker, the trading platform will be one of the first major crypto companies in the traditional market.

This moment converges with the test stablecoins of VISA, PayPal expanding its crypto services, Tesla integrating Bitcoin as a payment method. The above could play an important role this week as the 14th approaches. The merchant said:

That does not mean that there will no longer be corrections. Of course not, I mean we have seen three massive corrections (sell-offs) this year alone. But this bullfight could be different. Perhaps the 4-year cycle structure that we are used to from bitcoin could be broken.

Two additional key metrics are BTC trading percentages above the $ 1 trillion market cap and the amount of BTC on exchanges. The former is estimated at 11%, as the price of BTC is trading above $ 53,000, which points to a “validation” of the current price, as stated by analyst William Clemente.

Source: Glassnode

In the latter, there is a correlation between miners and long-term holders holding their BTC and increasing supply output from the trading platform. Clemente added: