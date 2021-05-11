Why biotin is the best vitamin to combat alopecia and hair loss

In general having hair loss is known as a condition called alopecia, which can affect only the scalp or the entire body. It usually ranges from mild to moderate and is temporary or permanent, and can also occur as a result of certain hormonal changes, heredity, specific medical conditions, or as part of the normal aging process. The truth is that it is a condition that usually affects people’s self-esteem and safety, especially when it occurs at an early age and in women. Based on this, every day more people are looking for treatment alternatives and one of the most popular is the intake of biotin supplements.

It is also worth mentioning that nutrition plays a fundamental role in hair health. In fact, experts agree that most people tend to overlook one of the most important factors in the prevention and treatment of alopecia: the quality of the diet. In addition, as an essential complement, there are vitamins such as biotin, which is an important part of the vitamin B family and is also known as vitamin H.

Biotin plays an important role in the functioning of the body, in principle because helps convert certain nutrients into energy. It also plays an important role in healthy hair, skin, and nails. In fact, biotin deficiency is usually related to hair loss and certain skin rashes, however it is very rare to present deficiencies and in most cases it is obtained successfully through diet. The good news? Increasing the intake of biotin is of great help to provide the vitamins and minerals that the hair needs to maintain good hair health. Specifically, it is known that biotin is one of the vitamins that more contributes to the maintenance of healthy hair, that is, without falling, with volume and shine.

What does science say?

The most important vitamins for the metabolic processes of the hair are those of group B, especially pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5 and biotin, popularly named as “the beauty vitamin”, due to the role it plays in hair health. skin and nails. The relationship between biotin and hair growth is direct. Keratin is known to be a basic protein that forms hair, skin and nails, we currently have valuable references in which it is proven that Biotin improves the body’s keratin infrastructure.

Although there is a lot of research field, there are studies that support the intake of biotin supplements in conjunction with other ingredients: promotes hair growth.

Such is the case of a 2015 study, conducted in women with thinning hair. For 90 days and twice a day, they received a oral marine protein supplement (MPS) containing biotin and other ingredients, or a placebo pill (no active treatment). At the beginning and end of the study, digital images were taken of the affected areas of the scalp. Each participant’s hair was also washed and hair loss was counted. The results were overwhelming, the researchers found that women who took the oral marine biotin capsules, experienced a significant amount of hair growth in the areas affected by hair loss. They also had less hair shedding.

Another earlier, smaller study by the same researcher yielded similar results. Participants perceived an improvement in hair growth and quality after 90 and 180 days.

What is the recommended intake?

Biotin deficiency is actually rare, which is why the Food and Drug Administration does not offer a recommended daily allowance. It is also important to mention that in most cases the intake can vary according to age, sex, health and stage of life that each person is going through. However, experts have established some recommendations:

– Anyone 10 years of age and older should receive between 30 and 100 mcg per day.

– Babies and children should receive: from birth to 3 years: 10 to 20 mcg from 4 to 6 years: 25 mcg and from 7 to 10 years: 30 mcg.

– Pregnant and nursing women often need higher levels of biotin. That is why doctors usually adjust this intake.

What are the foods richest in biotin?

The good thing about all this is that it is possible to meet the recommended amount of biotin through diet or by consuming a supplement. If you are interested in going down the food route, These are the foods richest in biotin:

– Viscera, such as liver or kidney.

– Yolk.

– Nuts, such as almonds, peanuts and walnuts.

– Soy and derived products, such as tempeh and tofu.

– Legumes and whole grains.

– Dairy products: milk, fresh cheese and yogurt.

– Mushrooms and vegetables: they are a great source of this vitamin, bet on integrating cabbage, broccoli, potatoes and other tubers.

– Fish, especially the white variants.

Finally we are what we eat and the quality of the nutrients with which we base the daily diet, directly influences the functioning of organs and systems. It happens in the same way with the appearance of hair, skin and nails, they are directly related to our state of health. It is also worth mentioning that biotin is a nutrient that is related to other health benefits: is key to a healthy metabolism, in large part because it converts glucose from carbohydrates into energy for the body and helps amino acids perform normal bodily functions. Biotin has also been shown to help reduce inflammation, improve cognitive function, lower blood sugar in people with diabetes, and increase “good” HDL cholesterol levels and lower “bad” LDL cholesterol. All this while avoiding hair loss Marvelous!

–

It may interest you: