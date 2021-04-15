Why Bill Gates and Elon Musk Hate Each Other

Between Elon Musk and Bill Gates they add up a fortune estimated at 275,000 million dollars. But despite having more money than they will ever be able to spend in their life, they are like two children. Especially if they have to talk about each other. Yes, because they hate each other.

The last episode of this animosity occurred this week, when Elon Musk posted on his Twitter account a cartoon that related Bill Gates to the coronavirus vaccine, 5G and mind control.

The vignette made appear to Gates as an evil being who would be behind the coronavirus pandemic, as many conspiranoids argue, but instead of doing it to control our minds, it would have done it to relaunch the Zune, a product that Microsoft launched years ago to compete with Apple’s iPod.

The origin of the enmity between Bill Gates and Elon Musk or why billionaires also feel hatred (Photo by BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2012 the computer giant Microsoft assumed one of its biggest failures by permanently discontinuing the Zune product line, a portable MP3 player that was a sales and acceptance disaster.

Now the Tesla and SpaceX mogul, Elon Musk has brought that to the memory of his followers on Twitter by posting a cartoon, Author unknown, who made fun of Zune and Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft.

This is the latest chapter in this long hateful relationship. But, What is the origin, if neither of the two has had to compete with the other?

In February 2020, Gates said during an interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee that even though Tesla had helped drive innovation and adoption of electric vehicles, he had recently bought a Porsche Taycan.

Gates’ comments did not like Musk, who tweeted that his conversations with Gates had always been “disappointing.” However, things really heated up in July 2020 when Gates voiced his disagreement with Musk’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 2020, Musk has frequently downplayed the severity of the virus and harshly criticized confinement orders. He has promoted the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus, falsely said that children are immune to it, and questioned data on deaths from coronavirus. Musk also said last year that there would be “about 0 new cases.” by the end of April 2020. The death toll in the United States alone recently exceeded 500,000.

In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Gates criticized Musk’s comments about the virus and hinted that the Tesla CEO shouldn’t talk about the pandemic at all. “Elon’s positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments. He is not very involved in the vaccine issue. His electric cars are good and his rockets work well. So he is allowed to say these things. I hope he does not confuse areas in which he is not too involved, “Gates said.

Those comments affected Musk, who mocked Gates on Twitter. Musk posted several tweets about Gates, including some like “Billy G is not my lover” (a joke with the lyrics of the song Billie Jean by Michael Jackson) or “The rumor that Bill Gates and I are lovers is completely false”.

In August, Gates wrote an article on his blog about electric vehicles that questioned whether it was practical to make vehicles like 18-wheelers were completely electric. Although he did not mention Tesla, it is true that the company produces a model of these characteristics.

A few weeks later, a Twitter user asked Musk for his opinion of Gates’s comments, to which Musk replied: “You have no idea.”

The war continues in 2021 with vignettes and other high-sounding statements by two people who are infinitely rich … and those who like a good sauce.

