Why Biden’s new economic plan would be of great benefit to Latinos

During his election campaign, the president Joe biden He promised a project he called “Build Back Better” that takes a different view on infrastructure and job creation with an unspoken focus on communities of color, including Latinas. This week, the president is taking the first firm step to fulfill it.

The Democrat’s US jobs bill contemplates investments of $ 2.25 billion dollars on a multi-year basis and integrates plans to improve housing and services, infrastructure and transportation, care for the most vulnerable and technological development with the future in mind.

It is not about sending direct help to families, but about creating the conditions that allow them to get better paid jobs while their quality of life increases with access to better services in a wide range, including internet services or medical access, such as explained the economist the economist Andres Vinelli, Vice President for Economic Policy at the Center for American Progress (CAP).

Communities of color, including African Americans, Latinos or Native Americans, would see benefits at different levels, facing the racism that is “imprinted in American labor law,” so the same benefits are not granted to those who work in certain sectors, such as Latinos in agriculture or those who work in household care, the expert indicated in an interview.

“This economic package is going to help reverse that, giving, for example, a better income to people who work in home care, to nurses,” he said. “It must be taken into account that communities of color, African Americans and also women … have received lower wages for the same amount of work … This legislation has clauses that integrate equal pay for equal work”.

In the project advanced by the White House, the concept of “communities of color” is emphasized, it is repeated in at least 15 of the most important projects.

“This time we are not going to leave behind communities that have been systematically excluded for generations. This includes communities of color and rural communities. “, indicates the plan.

What the Biden Administration seeks is to generate equality in access to services, the same quality for the majority of possible people as basic aspects, such as receiving lead-free water or expanding internet access, are the new standard, one more floor equal.

The president’s plan includes, among others: proposals to improve drinking water, improve transportation, expand internet broadband, improve infrastructure with a direct impact on housing and basic services.

“People of color and low-income people are more likely to live in areas more vulnerable to floods and other weather events related to climate change.”, acknowledges the Biden Administration. He cites that in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, black and Hispanic residents were twice as likely as whites to report having experienced an impact on their income.

The modernization of schools, for example, also seeks reduce the gap between the most vulnerable communities and others with greater access to high-level education.

“Too many students attend schools and childcare centers that are run-down, unsafe and pose health risks,” it says. “These conditions are dangerous for our children and exist disproportionately in schools with a high percentage of low-income students and students of color.”

Vinelli stressed that this project is medium-term, but its results will be seen in people’s daily lives.

“There are two parts, everything that is to provide faster internet, make homes, improve the quality of the electrical system, all of this improves the quality of life”, he indicated. “The second part is that this results in people being much more productive. Not only does one live better… when they have a home that is safer, one can dedicate oneself better to work, with more peace of mind… people can take risks, if one wants to start their own business ”.

Difficulties

The bill, which requires congressional approval, will face difficulties with Republicans, especially in raising taxes for those who earn more than $ 400,000 a year.

Vinelli said that although there will be difficulties among Republicans, it would be necessary to be attentive if their lack of empathy ignores businessmen, who may reject higher taxes, but who support the creation of better infrastructure, because that results in improving production and supply capacity. .

The CAP economist indicated that President Biden’s plan focuses tax increases “on people who are rich, who are at maximum income,” he adds.

The Republicans have already begun to establish their critical path against the project, especially regarding the “corporate tax.”

“No president has ever raised corporate taxes to recover from an economic crisis. This couldn’t come at a worse time “said the representative Kevin Brady (Texas) on Fox Business.

Democrats have not made it clear whether they will apply the Reconciliation rule to ensure approval of the project, but even with that route they will have to convince people like Joe manchin (West Virginia), who has become a danger in the Senate to break the majority. Leader Chuck schumer (New York) defended the project.

“Addressing infrastructure, climate and environmental justice at the same time, in addition to creating millions of well-paying jobs, is the perfect combination to meet the challenges America faces right now,” said Schumer. “All communities, large and small, rural, suburban and urban will benefit.”