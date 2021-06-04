Why Biden’s new economic plan is at risk in Congress



President Biden negotiates with Republicans to support his economic projects.

Photo: TJ Kirkpatrick / Getty Images

The Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth macdonough, ruled that Democrats have only one chance to apply the Reconciliation rule this year, which means a blow to the majority in the Senate, led by Chuck schumer (New York).

Thus, Schumer will need to determine how he uses this option for the president’s legislative priorities. Joe biden, which include the $ 1.7 billion American Employment Plan and the $ 1.8 billion American Family Plan.

This means that all economic proposals, which have a budgetary impact, must be passed through this rule, including a possible immigration reform, as is the Democratic intention, according to The representative Raúl Ruiz (California) advanced to this newspaper.

Otherwise, for each bill, Democrats will need 10 Republicans on their side, assuming everyone on the bench backs the plans, as senators Joe manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten sinema (Arizona) are reluctant. The ruling was issued on Friday but was revealed this week, The Hill reported.

The rule was used by Democrats for the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which was divided into several projects that made up the final proposal and discarded others, such as increasing the minimum wage to $ 15 at the national level.

The decision of the parliamentarian also comes amid the efforts of President Biden to integrate Republicans in his projects and ensure a bipartisan norm, without sticking to the Reconciliation rule.

On Wednesday, in a private meeting with Republican congressmen, the president would have opened the possibility of negotiating his plan on taxes, in order to reach an agreement on investment projects in infrastructure and tax credits for families, reported The Washington Post and Reuters .

The president offered to abandon his plans to raise corporate rates to 28% and instead set a minimum tax rate of 15% aimed at ensuring that all companies pay taxes.

The spokeswoman Jen Psaki He defended this route, in an effort to integrate Republicans in an approval of economic projects.

“He is personally leaning in, willing to compromise, spending time with senators, Democrats and Republicans, to discover what the art of the possible is,” said the Commerce Secretary Gina raimondo to CNN. “The only thing he won’t accept is inaction … It has to be big and bold, $ 1 trillion or more.”

Republicans, led in this project by Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia), they sent an infrastructure investment counteroffer of less than a trillion dollars.

The White House also advocates that people who earn less than $ 400,000 annually do not have a tax increase.