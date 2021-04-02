Why Biden is confident that the Latino community will be a priority in achieving economic recovery



Latino businesses contribute more than $ 800 billion annually to the United States economy.

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for the Latino community and acknowledged together with the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on Latino companies and workers, promising help, as they assured that Hispanics are the key to America’s economic recovery.

Biden said he acknowledged in his speech that “historically have faced security discrimination, I support their businesses, but in my administration I promised that I would be with you to invest and rebuild the backbone of this country, “said Biden during the annual summit of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

While Yellen also said that Latinos are considered a key piece in the process of economic recovery and that they are part of the groups that have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic by stating that 1 in 5 Hispanic households has experienced a disproportionate impact on the health and economic crisis, according to data released by the Secretary of the Treasury.

Yellen said that the $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan signed by Biden will directly help Latino businesses through direct payments, to the general population and through the housing assistance program.

Yellen, the first woman to head the Treasury Department, assured that with the rescue plan a large-scale economic crisis will be avoided despite the fact that the Latino community has suffered a disproportionate impact from the pandemic.

Urgent help

This Wednesday Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States, recognized in the same conference that Latino Small Businesses Need “Urgent Help” as they are fundamental to many communities.

During the crisis, in addition to layoffs, Latinos have had difficulty accessing federal loans so the Payment Protection Program (PPP) aims to help companies recover from the crisis, said the vice president.

According to the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Latino businesses contribute more than $ 800 billion annually to the nation’s economy.

