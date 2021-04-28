why bet on your cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G raise the bar in photography and video to what has never been seen before. This is what they offer.

Very few aspects have become as relevant in the mobile telephony sector in recent years as they have photography and video. With the Galaxy S21 5G series, Samsung takes each of these areas to a level never before seen, through advancements and improvements that make the camera of these phones a reference in its segment. The camera is so brutal, that for the first time the video clip of Aron Piper could be recorded entirely with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

There are many functions and innovations that the Galaxy S21 5G cameras in terms of photography and video, and some of them arrive ready to mark a before and after in this field. These are the advances that you should not miss.

Single shot: let the camera do the work for you

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G offers you a wide variety of controls and settings with which to make the most of the different sensors that make it up. However, on some occasions it may be better let the camera itself take care of everything.

It is in these situations that the function comes into play “Single catch”, a function that allows capture multiple photos and videos of different styles, in one single take. This triple camera of the Galaxy S21 5G located on the back has a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with Dual Pixel focus, which allows you to capture extremely defined moments and with great detail, really allows you to reach the smallest detail.

Its operation is extremely simple: just choose the “Single Capture” mode, point at the scene you want to capture, and wait for the camera to do its magic. After a few seconds, you will see different photos and videos in your gallery, so you can stay with those you like the most.

“Pro” mode for control to another level

No more being a beginner: thanks to advanced camera control functions Included in the Galaxy S21 5G, it is possible to take full advantage of the sensors of this trio of phones.

Thanks to the “Pro” mode of photography, we can vary parameters such as ISO, focus point and distance, exposure, or shutter time, to get the perfect shot in any situation.

And if yours is video, thanks to Director Mode you can capture clips rapidly switching between the various sensors to choose the most suitable perspective in each scene. It is the first time that Samsung gives you complete freedom, with which you can record through the main camera and the front camera at the same time, that is, you can record yourself talking about what you want and show in real time on the video the landscape that you are admiring.

But the best of all, is without a doubt the ease of use of these seemingly complex tools. The user interface of the camera app makes it very easy to control all these parameters, so that you can change the settings of your captures in a simple and intuitive way, so that you only have to worry about shooting or recording.

8K resolution “cinema” video

Can record videos at 8K resolution with excellent image quality is fine. But power capture high resolution images while recording video it’s even better.

Each and every one of the Galaxy S21 5G series models can record 8K video thanks to its high resolution sensors. In addition, they rely on a Image Stabilizer so that videos always come out without vibrations or unwanted movements.

And when the videos are already captured, you can always resort to the function 8K Video Snap, from which extract high-quality screenshots from videos to save them as images in the mobile gallery. With this function you can get 33MP photos, so you don’t miss a second of the moment.

Spatial zoom to see even further

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is also able to bring closer what is far -far away-. Thanks to the Space Zoom system, it is possible to capture sharp images with zoom up to 30x on the Galaxy S21 5G and S21 + 5G, and up to 100x on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Also, thanks to the image stabilizer you won’t need to have an iron pulse to get the catch you are looking for. Just worry about point and shoot, and the Galaxy S21 5G will take care of the rest.

Night mode brings light to night photos

With the new night mode included in the Galaxy S21 5G, I’m afraid the only time you’re going to use the mobile flash be it when looking for the lock of the house door on a dark night.

Through algorithms based on machine learning, and the combination of different long exposure images taken after pressing the capture button on the camera, the night photos made with the Galaxy S21 5G series models offer more detail and sharpness than evereven in dimly lit scenes.

Portraits that give importance to what is truly important

Thanks to artificial intelligence, portraits taken with the Galaxy S21 5G level up by analyzing faces, their angles and directions, and combine them with natural light effects to deliver well-focused images with a background blur effect that gives the foreground subject the prominence it deserves.

In addition, they include new artistic effects To choose from when taking photos with portrait mode on, so you never tire of experimenting.

The Galaxy S21 5G series is here to take a giant leap in photography, combining a top-notch hardware with software that perfectly supports the advances made in video and image capture. All this, to end up offering a epic experience even in everyday situations.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all