Why bet on a used car and where to buy it

A few days ago we knew the sales data for used passenger cars for the first four months. While sales of new cars do not finish taking off, those of used cars grow 32% compared to last year. So we live a confinement of almost two months, if we measure it in relation to the same period of 2019 there is a drop, of 6.7% in particular, but not exaggerated.

For each new vehicle, 2.3 used are sold. Buyers are betting, above all, on three to five year old vehicles. And it makes sense. Despite the aid of the Moves III Plan, plug-in and electric hybrid cars are even more expensive and, above all, do not respond to everyone’s mobility needs.

In an extended context comes the 24th edition of the Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show, which will take place at the IFEMA Fairgrounds, from June 4-13. And there you will find the largest range of vehicles of this type in all of Europe, all with a guarantee and after passing an exhaustive independent review. There is also the possibility of trying them

How many cars can you see?

The offer will exceed 3,000 cars, of all the models and versions of the market, which confirms the European leadership of the Show in this type of vehicle. Have been reserved pavilions 6 and 8 from the Fairgrounds, in addition to the attached outdoor area where the proposals of the main brands will be displayed.

The presence of Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, Seat, Skoda, Hyundai, Lexus, Ford -through Deysa-, SpotiCar / Peugeot or Audi, and multi-brands such as Cars & Cars, ALD Carmarket, Automobiles Arguelles, Flexicar, Direct Management of Vehicles…

It should be noted that there is a wide range of electric and hybrid vehicles for sale, the most efficient vehicles on the market.

When is celebrated

The Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show will be open for 10 days, which includes two weekends. From Friday to Sunday it can be visited almost all day and from Monday to Thursday, only in the afternoon:

Days

Opening

Closing

June 04 to 06

11:00

21:00

June 07-10

15:00

21:00

June 11-13

11:00

21:00

How to buy a ticket

You can now buy your digital ticket. The sale will be exclusively online, in order to avoid queues and crowds of people. Also avoid physical contact, because you carry it on your mobile and access with the code that is sent to you.

Be careful, when you buy it you must bear in mind that the ticket is only valid for the day you select. The price of general admission is 5 euros if you buy it before June 3, but there are reduced rates for groups (if you go four, pay three, if you go three, pay two). Children under 17 years of age enter free, but must purchase entry through capacity control. If you buy it from June 3, the ticket costs 7 euros.

How to get

IFEMA’s Feria de Madrid is at Avda. Del Partenón, 5 28042 Madrid.

You can access there in multiple ways:

Car: IFEMA is connected by road with several access roads and Madrid bypass: M11 (Exits 5 and 7), M40 (Exits 5, 6 and 7) and A2 (Exit 7). The South, North and East entrances of the fairgrounds allow direct access to the different parking areas.Subway: The closest Metro station is Feria de Madrid. It is line 8, which connects Nuevos Ministerios (where many Cercanías lines and the T4 Airport arrive.Cab: Inside the enclosure there are three taxi ranks. In addition to the cost of the race, there is a supplement of 3 euros.Uber: For the first time there is an exclusive point to meet the driver more comfortably (in the Yellow car park in front of the South Gate). In Madrid, Uber has UberX, the cheapest option; Uber Comfort, operated by the best drivers on the platform; Uber Black, with high-end vehicles and Uber Van, for groups. Bus: There are three urban bus lines. Line 73: (Diego de León – Feria de Madrid), Line 112 (Mar de Cristal – Barrio del Aeropuerto) and Line 122 (Avenida de América – Feria de Madrid). To this must be added the Line 828 of interurban buses (Autonomous University-Alcobendas-Feria de Madrid-Canillejas).

It’s a safe place?

The images that illustrate this article correspond to the 2019 Fair, the last one held. Now there is a strict Covid19 protocol that limits capacity. The use of a mask is mandatory (which cannot be removed inside the enclosure) and the safety distance of 1.5 meters must be maintained and for this there are recommended itineraries.

A very complete cleaning and disinfection policy is followed for exhibitors and the temperature of the attendees will be taken to avoid health risks. There is also an improved ventilation system, filtering the air and eliminating air recirculation.

More information: Occasion Vehicle Show