Belgium has less than half of the deaths in the countries most affected by the covid-19 pandemic, a disease caused by the new coronavirus. However, its death rate from this disease is the highest in the world.

Belgium suffered the peak of the coronavirus pandemic around April 12

This disparity has been called the paradox of Belgium, which until Tuesday, April 27, had recorded more than 7.2 thousand deaths by covid-19.

And although that figure is far from the more than 55,000 deaths that the United States had confirmed so far or from more than 20,000 in France, the United Kingdom, Italy or Spain, Belgium has the worst death rate per group of 100,000 population.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States in Belgium, 62 covid-19 patients died for every 100,000 people. The country’s total population is just over 11 million.

In the USA, which recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, 17 people per 100,000 inhabitants die.

The high Belgian mortality rate is due to the way the European country started to count the deaths caused by the pathogen.

Belgium counts not only the number of deaths confirmed by coronavirus, but also all suspected cases, including all deaths in nursing homes.

This is a different method from that used by many of the countries most affected by the pandemic, which count only deaths from coronaviruses that occur in hospitals.

‘Immediate action’

Each country has a different way of accounting for deaths caused by covid-19. However, there is a pattern: most account for the deceased who were tested and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish Ministry of Health, for example, regularly counts only deaths from coronaviruses in hospitals.

Italy, on the other hand, counts those who tested positive for the virus, regardless of whether the main cause of death was coronavirus or another condition.

France did the same, counting the deaths in hospitals. As of April 2, however, the country began to include deaths in nursing homes in its reports.

This is how Belgium does it. The government considers that the count of confirmed and also suspected deaths makes it possible to better fight the disease.

“When you are not able to test everyone, it is very important to count the deaths that have covid-19 as a probable cause,” epidemiologist Steven Van Gutch, head of the scientific committee of the BBC, told BBC News Mundo government against coronavirus in Belgium.

“The only difference between us and other countries is that we count the cases more widely, which allows us to take immediate action,” adds Van Gutch.

The expert explains that, due to this “expansive” system of accounting for deaths, the country was able to detect outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes. “Thanks to our counting system, we were able to solve this problem in time,” he says.

On April 15, official sources revealed that almost half of deaths from coronavirus in Belgium occurred in nursing homes.

Internal debate

On the same day, Belgium’s prime minister, Sophie Wilmès, explained in Parliament that “the government has decided to be completely transparent in reporting the deaths related to covid-19, even if this has caused an exaggeration in numbers”.

However, the fact that Belgium is at the top of the coronavirus mortality rate worldwide has been analyzed with reservations by other experts.

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes defended the method of counting deaths from coronavirus in her country

Belgian virologist Marc van Ranst harshly criticized the government’s counting system on a local television program.

“Almost everyone who dies in nursing homes, which is usually 100 people a day on average, is being included in these statistics. I think that is a little stupid,” said Van Ranst.

Steven van Gutch, who reports coronavirus numbers in Belgium on a daily basis, acknowledges that the method has been criticized, but believes that it will be temporary.

“It may seem that we have a very high mortality rate, but in reality, our data is comparable to that of France or the United Kingdom, for example. When the data from those countries (the UK accounted only for deaths in hospitals) is reviewed , we will see that the mortality rates are similar “, estimates Van Gutch.

“I understand that some may be scared, but we just try to be as transparent and honest as possible. Maybe we have overestimated the actual number of deaths, but that seems to us better than doing the opposite,” adds the scientist.

‘Belgian intensive care units have not exceeded 58% of their capacity’

Real scenario

The fact that most countries count only those that tested positive for coronavirus can hide a really higher number of deaths.

According to a recent analysis by the Financial Times, the total number of deaths by covid-19 worldwide may be 60% higher than official data point out.

This is the scenario that the Belgian government wants to avoid. “If you only count deaths in a hospital, it’s like closing one eye and just looking at the scene with the other,” says Van Gutch.

“Yes, our count makes us the country with the highest mortality rate, but our intensive care units, even at the peak registered on April 12, did not exceed more than 58% of their capacity,” says the expert.

