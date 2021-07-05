Why Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Is Removing Breast Implants

Clare crawley has something she wants to get off her chest.

The Bachelorette star says she plans on getting her breast implants removed for health reasons.

In a video posted on Saturday, July 3, Clare, 40, said that for the past couple of years, she has experienced unexplained symptoms, namely an itchy rash all over her upper body, and has undergone many tests. She also said that over the past five years, her white blood count has been elevated, and that recent mammograms and an ultrasound showed sacs of fluid behind her implants.

“As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body,” Claire said. “As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That’s what matters.”

According to the According to the US Food and Drug Administration, breast implants come with several risks, including possible rupture and an increased chance of developing anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, or blood cancer.