Why baby food is not the healthiest food for a baby

Among the novelties of being a father or mother is understanding how the world of child nutrition works. Because, when the time comes, parents will have to face many novelties after breastfeeding: introduction of food, including allergens; decide whether to puree or buy baby food or baby food; for example. But, How healthy are the baby food or industrial porridges? And most importantly, if we don’t have time to do them ourselves, Is there an alternative that can be healthy for my baby?

You have to start by explaining that for years the use of sugar in baby food is regulated by law. That is, added sugars cannot be used in these baby foods. This is great news, as we know that added sugars are not good for anyone, not for them or for adults. However, this does not mean that baby food or baby food is sugar-free. In fact, we know that fruits, vegetables and cereals have their own sugar.

That does not mean that it is not healthy, but the presentation is always important: “Many times we look at the ingredients of all these porridges and we see: water, cereal, starch and potato,” he tells Ezanime.net Elena Toledano, nutritionist and dietitian at ROOTS Mindfoodness. “This is not a proper way but we have to start include natural foods such as meat, vegetables or legumes“.” In the end they use potatoes and water to lower costs, “he adds.

The ingredients of the baby food, a key point

Therefore, not everything is the sugar, but other foods can also make some baby food a little less healthy. “Most of the best known brands they do not follow the recommendations of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization, because they are normally made with refined flours, dextrinated flours, starch, water, milk… They use quite a few ingredients that are not recommended for a child, “says Toledano about the baby food.

On the other hand, for Iria Quintáns, a nutritionist at the Júlia Farré center, also thinks that we must not only “not everything is sugar but we must see if it is masked under another name: syrup, glucose, syrup, or flours. In the latter case, they are hydrolyzed cereals that also increase the simple sugar content of the product “, he indicates.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

Baby food in a timely manner

“If a family needs to offer them one day nothing would happen, but they are not necessary”

For its part, Rebeca Pastor, dietician-child and family nutritionist and food technologist from Raising with Common Sense, also points out that you have to be careful with the ingredients of baby food, baby food and baby food. Although he also points out that “if a family needs to offer them one day nothing would happen, but they are not necessary. And on a daily basis we do not get the child to learn what it’s like to actually eat food“.

“It is essential that products intended for children do not contain added salt or sugars. And added sugars are not the same as sugars from food. Although sometimes, although they come from food, they are highly hydrolyzed and condition modify the development of taste preferences in babies Demanding more sweet foods Excessive use of flours in children’s products means that they are not too nutritious and that they ingest more energy than necessary If baby products with flours are not recommended of rice since they present higher amounts of arsenic “. Rebeca Pastor, Dietitian-Child and Family Nutritionist

ROOTS Mindfoodness, the healthy alternative to baby food?

With the idea that the first 1000 days of feeding are the most important, the new company ROOTS Mindfoodness wants to bring pregnant women and babies a diet adequate for the moment in which they are and that it is an option, in addition, healthy.

And it is that from when the pregnancy begins until the baby turns two years old, the period that covers the first 1000 days, “is where the brain and, in general, the body develops much faster than in the rest of our lives. In the end, nutrition is critical at this stage “, says Marta Galarreta, general director of ROOTS Mindfoodness. nutritional needs They are very different and they can vary almost every month.

“From ROOTS what we do is adapt to each sub-stage, almost every month of development. And we offer those recipes with always fresh, natural ingredients, without any additives or salts. They are clean labels, so that what you are giving the baby is really real food. Make it the best you can buy, even better than if you make it at home because we, by the way of preparation and conservation that we have, the nutrients are as is, because it comes to you frozen “, says Galarreta.

Frozen food at home

The idea of ​​this new company are three products. The first is the smummys (shakes) for pregnancy and lactation that include vitamins and minerals necessary for the development of the baby, such as calcium, folic acid or iron. There are also the Papis, which is food that can be mashed, pureed or given whole and is for babies between 6 months and one year of age. And the last are the Alphis, up to two years old, which are more elaborate dishes and are presented in tuppers. All the food is made in a way very similar to how it would be made at home and the advantage, and so it has hardly any additives, it is because they offer the frozen food. You just have to keep it when you get home, take it out when we go to give it to our baby and warm it.

But, Hadn’t we agreed that frozen foods weren’t good? The short answer is no. Although we are going to develop it a little more. The reason is that these foods are not ultra-processed. “The three product lines are with frozen foods because we have selected the fruit, the vegetables, everything that at the time of harvest andIt was at its optimum moment; for example, in the case of fruits and vegetables, once they are frozen, their properties are maintained very well, “says Toledano.” We have to learn to differentiate between unhealthy, ultra-processed frozen foods, and those that are healthy. Ultra-processed, whether frozen or not, are not recommended“.

Are the nutrients conserved?

Photo by Ello on Unsplash

“Nutrients can be kept in nutritionally adequate conditions, but they must be in good condition when frozen,” Quintáns indicates. “In the process that food undergoes before freezing (such as blanching vegetables), there can be some vitamin losses (from group B or C), or even with the passage of time during freezing. It can be a good option in families where meal planning is complicated, as long as they are good food options“On the fact that the food comes whole and the parents decide the format in which to present it, the nutritionist explains that” discovering the whole food and its textures can help the baby to recognize it individually, without mixing and also accept a greater variety in their diet. ”

“Freezing food allows maintain nutritional properties and extend the life of the dish. It is a very interesting conservation technique, which can help families to always have a plate of food prepared in the event of an unforeseen event “, he comments to Hipertextual Pastor.” It is always essential that the cold chain from industry to home is not broken. And that the families to defrost, place the dish in the refrigerator so that it defrosts little by little. Or if the container allows it in the microwave or in a water bath. But never defrost any food at room temperature, as it can cause a poisoning “.

Although he does not know ROOTS Mindfoodness or how the company works, Pastor does speak about the idea that they have presented: “I think it is very good that the children are offered food as they are in the recipe [enteros]. And by doing so you will truly learn what real food is. Although they are dishes made in an industrial way, if they are made with healthy foods it is a good idea“, he comments.

Food allergies

One of the biggest concerns for parents is food allergies. But at ROOTS they have everything measured: “We did not want to include allergens, although We encourage them to be introduced at this stage; but that they do it from home to be able to observe well the reaction they produce. We have made them allergen free“Toledano comments. Among the foods that are not included are” eggs, oily fish, soybeans, lupins, sulphites, dairy products or nuts “, which tend to be” the most problematic “.

Food allergies generally “appear in childhood and some are temporary”

Food allergies, usually “appear in childhood”Quintáns points out. “And some are temporary”. The most common, according to the 2015 Allergology report, “in Spain it was in decreasing order: to fruits, nuts, shellfish, eggs, milk, fish, legumes, vegetables and cereals.”

Therefore, from ROOTS they have not only taken into account the necessary and healthier contributions for the development of pregnancy and babies, but they have also been careful not to introduce allergens. It is important to know if our child may have a food allergy, but it must be in a suitable environment since if it is mixed with other possible allergens, we will not know which one has caused it, according to Toledano.

Definitely, we should not be martyred if one day we give our children an unhealthy option, as long as it is on time. On the other hand, if we have less time to cook than we would like, but we want to give them a good option; We can always resort to preparing and freezing meals. Or if we think it may be appropriate, go to ROOTS Mindfoodness so that they can send us some dishes prepared with care for our babies. Because in the end the important thing is that they eat well and grow strong and healthy.

