Why Ayuso is not Feijóo

“I want to govern in Madrid like Feijóo, with an absolute majority.” This statement repeats Isabel Díaz Ayuso for May 4. If in the previous elections it was the second force after the PSOE, now the PP candidate goes for everything and aspires to be the first, and even to not have to depend on anyone the day after. But does this statement make sense?

The numbers don’t come out. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s calculator is more optimistic than the polls say. In the next elections, 136 deputies will be elected in the Vallecas Assembly (four more than in the current legislature), so the absolute majority will be 69 seats. In the previous 2019 elections, the Popular Party won 30 seats – so it would now have to win 39 more seats. The polls are giving a strong boost to the popular, but none gives them that dreamed number.

In the latest NC Report poll for La Razón, Ayuso would win 55 seats, while he would get 59 seats if the La Sexta barometer is met. In the Gad3 poll, the PP would even get between 60 and 62. This paints a picture of a huge victory but without reaching that dreamed of a solo absolute majority, for which it would need Vox. And in some of the polls, Cs also appears as a key piece, if it exceeds 5%, to overcome that barrier of 69 in front of the left. For his part, Feijóo swept 42 of the 75 seats up for grabs last July.

The relationship with Vox. If something differentiates the Madrid political board from the Galician, it is Vox, both its presence and its relationship with the PP. The far-right party practically does not exist in the Feij & oa community …

