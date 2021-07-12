Why Aston Martin Hired a James Bond Stunt Driver

Jessica Hawkins, who races in the W Series and is an ambassador for the Aston Martin F1 team, has managed to use her driving skills in some of Hollywood’s greatest stunts. And are you proud of it? Of course.

“Who doesn’t want to work on a stunt James Bond? It was an incredible experience. One that I will keep with me forever, “he says with a smile.

Despite the accolades on the big screen, racing is Hawkins’ true passion. That is why her appointment as ambassador of Aston Martin F1 this year has been an incredible moment for her.

Because while it’s an off-track role, and the opportunity to drive an F1 is still a dream for now, what Hawkins is acquiring by being part of the team is proving to be invaluable.

Her commitment to the media shows that she is very integrated into Aston Martin during those weekends when she is not fighting on the track. W Series. And all that learning process is priceless.

But, better than that, in a sport known for team reserves to open up to the outside and reveal no details, she has found a warm welcome since her first Grand Prix weekend in Baku.

He has sat next to the engineers, asked questions of the team staff and been on track walks with the pilots. Everything to see how an F1 team works.

Jessica Hawkins, Ambassador Driver, Aston Martin

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I knew I was going to be part of the team, but I was very impressed by how welcoming everyone has been and how they have made me feel part of the team,” explains Hawkins, who has also debuted at the British Touring Car Championship (British Touring Car Championship) this season in Snetterton, with a Ford Focus ST.

“Within a few hours of my first race in Baku, I felt like part of the family, which is really nice and comforting. I feel like I can ask questions and they don’t make me feel upset or anything like that,” adds the Brit. 26 years old.

“Being part of a team is something that I feel has been lacking throughout my career, so being involved with such an amazing team is a higher level. And what a place to learn!”

Unfortunately, I didn’t have the resources to compete, so I decided to take the job (as a stunt pilot). And although it didn’t seem like the best decision at the time, I can’t describe to you how much fun I had. Jess Hawkins

Hawkins has demonstrated throughout his career a great determination to succeed, although he has never had big sponsors behind him to take it to the next level.

He achieved several triumphs in karting, including the category Honda Cadet del British Open in 2008 and began his career in single-seaters with a single participation in the Formula Ford on Silverstone in 2014. In 2015 he played half a season in the Formula MSA (F4)But there was little chance of continuing to build a future on those first steps with hardly any sponsors.

Starting from the bottom and at the national level, in 2016 he participated in the VW Racing Cup before going to Mini Challenge in 2017, where he added six victories in the category and a runner-up in the Pro division.

He felt he needed to step up, or his career would stagnate, but without financial backing from sponsors, he had no options. Then came one of those unexpected moments in life that took her a different path but, in hindsight, it has been worth it.

Jessica Hawkins, Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

After a job offer to be a stunt pilot, Hawkins applied and landed a spot on the Fast and Furious live show.

“I was unable to find a budget, so the opportunity came up to audition for Fast and Furious live, and I got the job,” he says.

“While I wanted it at the time, it wasn’t racing. And it’s a tough decision I had to make: do I do this, or do I follow my dream of racing?”

“It was probably one of the best experiences I have had, and I will have a hard time getting over it. This year and a half was really amazing. I added some skills to the CV, and that then morphed into a couple of movies. “

And one of those new films turns out to be the next James Bond adventure: No time to die … (No time to die, in Spain).

The good time he was having as a stunt driver grew with the creation of the W Series, which gave him the opportunity to compete in 2019.

And while the lack of single-seater experience meant that he would always be working uphill, his progression throughout the season was evident.

Jessica Hawkins

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I stopped racing before the W Series premiere because of the budget and yet they gave me a second chance. I know I am one of the least experienced on the grid, but I have worked hard and will continue to do so to make up for my lack of experience, “says Hawkins.

The W Series They have done a lot, in terms of changing attitudes and providing an opportunity to drivers who previously would have stayed behind the track’s fences.

This second chance has given Hawkins the visibility he needs for his role at Aston Martin, and all the benefits that come with it.

I have a lot to thank the W Series for, because if it weren’t for them, I probably wouldn’t be racing. Jess Hawkins

Hawkins hopes that his current role in Aston Martin may be expanded in the future, this being a first step towards finishing as a simulator pilot or tester.

And, while your current life may be one world away from shooting movies of James Bond again, it is clear that his “motorsport” side is much stronger.

“I started this journey racing, and racing is where my heart is,” he declares.

Jessica Hawkins, warms up prior to the race

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images