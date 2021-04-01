“Why aren’t you a normal presenter?”

Day by day, Arturo Valls strives to make an original and different presentation every afternoon at ¡Now I fall!, but these innovations are not always liked by the contest management, as it happened this Thursday.

The presenter entered the set and began to walk and speak backwards., as if they were rewinding, but when he reached the bottom of the stairs, the director of Now I fall! Gloria Hernández, stopped him.

Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

“It has been handsome, right? It was cool,” said Valls, but Hernández didn’t like it so much: “No Arturo, it wasn’t cool. It’s not cool.”said the director. The Valencian justified himself by saying that it was “to innovate.”

And he added that “every afternoon I do the same. Today I have done it backwards, like the other way around.” Hernández, for his part, continued with the ‘reprimand’: “And why do you innovate presenting like a normal presenter? Why don’t you innovate by paying attention to direction for once? “.

Arturo Valls and Gloria Hernández ATRESMEDIA

With a sad and crestfallen face, Valls replied: “If that’s what you want … Jolín Gloria! It was to innovate …”. With the public showing solidarity with the Valencian, Valls returned to the set to start the day’s program “in a bland way.”