Why aren’t there vaccines for everyone? Countries try to hoard scarce raw materials

Large-scale production of covid vaccines faces a problem: a shortage of raw materials needed to produce 16 billion doses

Having glass and rubber for vials, syringes, or lipids is key to having vaccines

The United States is turning to an old protectionist law to guarantee the supply of key products in production

They will remember what happened at the beginning of the pandemic, when getting a mask was almost an impossible mission. Well, now something similar is happening with raw materials and products necessary to be able to produce the vaccines. Manufacturers are currently facing two problems: the shortage of products involved in the supply chain and political tensions between countries for getting them.

Because we are before an unprecedented global demand for vaccines. The objective is universal vaccination against covid-19, that is, we are talking about producing some 16 billion doses (counting two doses per vaccine).

“The situation is unprecedented, there is not enough production capacity, the market was not prepared for a demand like this.” Warns it Pedro Alsina, Director of Institutional Relations at Sanofi Pasteur and an expert in vaccines. “The vaccine ecosystem is very fragile: there are very few producers worldwide and those who supply these producers are also very few “, Explain. In this situation, some countries, such as the US, are blocking the export of critical and scarce products.

A global chain

The The production chain, until a vaccine is ready to be injected, is long and complex. And global, because it involves several countries. Vaccines like the one from AstraZeneca, for example, which depends on 15 countries. Novavax’s, ten. In Moderna’s, the US, Switzerland, Sweden and Spain are involved. The filling and finishing of the doses destined outside the USA is done in the Rovi laboratories in Madrid, for instance. The Pfizer chain, however, is more centralized in the US.

But the supply chain is just as complex and everyone they face the same problem: scarcity. This generates political tensions that we are seeing (and those that will come) between countries that want to be the first to immunize themselves. What are the main ingredients behind this battle for raw materials?

From nanolipids to the glass needed to make the vials, through syringes, rubber stoppers, needles … He warned in January Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna: “If a raw material is missing, we cannot start manufacturing the product”.

Nanolipids, key in the short and long term

The battle depends a lot on the type of vaccine. In those of Pfizer and Moderna, lipids play an essential role. Messenger RNA molecules are very fragile and must be protected before injecting. For this reason, lipid nanoparticles are used to protect them as they travel through the human body, as if they were a fatty biological shield.

The problem? That very few companies in the world have facilities equipped to produce this type of lipid nanoparticles: Impossible to produce billions of doses of mRNA vaccines quickly. “Why is there a shortage? Because to date they were not used. Pharmaceutical companies can greatly increase the production capacity of mRNA, but then you have to encapsulate it in those particles. If not, it is of no use ”, warns Alsina.

And what is being the solution? That the countries that can produce them are blocking their export. It is the case of USA, which is resorting to the Defense Production Act to block this and many other essential products to make vaccines. The UK, on ​​the other hand, exports nanolipids to Pfizer’s Belgian plant in Puurs.

Old laws for new challenges

The Defense Production Act dates from 1950, from the Korean War, and it allows the US president to order private companies to increase the production of materials in case of emergency, or to skip the line and have preferential access to certain key products for national defense, manufactured by US companies. So much Trump like Biden have used it to channel lipid production into their covid vaccines.

The use of lipid nanoparticles as a drug delivery mechanism it was approved by the FDA just three years ago. Now, the Covid-19 National Strategic Plan launched by Biden foresees that the expansion of lipid nanoparticles will also be key in the long term, not only for these vaccines but in future pandemics. Because, as Alsina explains, “the covid has been a catalyst for new technologies such as the mRNA, which was there latent and has now consolidated. It means being able to produce large quantities of vaccines in a reasonable time, and it is very versatile. Almost any vaccine could be produced with this technology, and you will always need these lipids to protect those mRNA molecules ”.

To give you an idea of ​​the essentials of the matter, It took Pfizer 110 days to produce each vial of the vaccine when production began. Now it takes him sixty. How have you managed to shorten the deadlines so much? Well, among other things (such as expanding your facilities), the pharmaceutical company has started to produce its own lipids.

Other bottlenecks: glass, rubber, syringes

But the US is not just using the Defense Production Act to guarantee the supply of nanolipids. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, has contracts to produce the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines. AND its CEO, Adar Poonawalla, warned a few days ago that American raw materials are running out. We talk about things like “bags, filters, and other critical items that vaccine manufacturers need.”

Because in the production of a vaccine, things as prosaic as the glass of the vials, or the rubber stoppers needed to close them. Or simply, the syringes to inject the vaccine. A year ago, public health officials in Europe and the US already warned that there may not be enough syringes in the world to administer the vaccine. At that time 16,000 were produced, but only 10% were intended for vaccination.

Warned it up Bill Gates, in April of last year. “There are not enough glass vials. No one has ever manufactured 7 billion vaccines. “Rick Bright, head of the US Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, warned the Trump administration of a” critical shortage “of this product. “It could take up to two years to produce enough vials for the vaccines the US needs.” Brigth was fired shortly after.

Alsina explains that “it is not the same to make multi-dose vials than refilled syringes. In Moments of pandemic must be done with multidose, as is being done, it is the only way to guarantee the supply ”, explains Alsina. And even so, there are problems.

At the beginning of 2020, manufacturers were producing between 15 and 20 billion glass vials a year, for all drugs in the world. Now, that amount is needed only for the covid vaccines (the majority of two doses), with the risk that supposes to stop supplying the rest of the medicines. What has the US done? To resort again to the Defense Production Law to ensure a sufficient number of vials.

But Those vials need something else too: rubber stoppers. And in this case, you have to look at Asia. Last fall, tropical storms in the rubber-producing regions of Thailand, Vietnam and India caused a shortage of rubber that jeopardized vaccination. The US government turned to the Defense Production Act to gather enough supplies, creating a huge imbalance in that market. “The US is being allowed to stockpile these materials for US vaccine production, but it is causing huge shortages globally.“warns Robert Handfield, CEO of the Supply Chain Resource Cooperative in the New Yorker.

Scaling the vaccine, as difficult as developing it

“It was already warned at the beginning of the pandemic: as difficult or more than getting vaccines against covid is going to be scaling production to the demand that is needed. And now it is being verified ”, remembers Pedro Alsina. Because the challenges in producing a vaccine on a global scale are constant and endless, you solve one and another appears. Andrey Zarur, co-founder of Greenlight Biosciences, a company that works on RNA vaccines, he assures, in reference to nanolipids: “The reality is that we solve that bottleneck and later, we find another bottleneck”.

Alsina warns that “the companies continue to collaborate with each other. The problem now is not so much the pharmaceutical industry as geopolitics, which is what is dominating. Geopolitics is being more decisive than rivalry between companies, which I think is currently being considered suspended ”.