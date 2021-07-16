Why aren’t Russia and North Korea participating?

07/16/2021 at 1:09 PM CEST

betfair

In addition to some individual athletes who have crashed at the last minute or who have decided not to participate in the Olympic event, the two big absentees from Tokyo 2020 will be Russia and North Korea. These are the two great nations that we will not see compete and that were in Rio de Janeiro and will not do so for very different reasons.

The simplest and easiest to summarize is that of North Korea. The North Koreans have declined the invitation to the Olympics because of the pandemic situation. As simple as that. They have seen that the situation in Tokyo is not adequate to develop the Olympic Games and they have preferred not to go. It should be remembered that North Korea has won 54 Olympic medals throughout its history and that in Rio de Janeiro they achieved seven, including two gold.

The most complicated case is that of Russia, since were suspended for violating anti-doping rules at the beginning of the last decade and were excluded from international competitions for four years. This sentence came in December 2019, which implied that they would not be in the summer or winter Olympics. Although the sanction was reduced to two years, it was still in effect for the Games.

Does this mean that Russia will not be in Tokyo? No. What will not be there will be their flag and their anthem, but at the level of athletes there will be more than in Rio. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) does allow those athletes who prove they are clean and have not been doped to compete, and they may do so under the neutral flag.

Thus, 335 Russian athletes will compete in Tokyo with a prospect of getting 50 medals. The number of participants exceeds those in Rio by 50, so that Russia will not be in the Games is taken with a grain of salt.