From childhood we were told that we should be away from electrical cables and plugs (and with good reason!). But, Why are birds not electrocuted by perching on wires?

Electricity can be very dangerous. An electric shock that reaches the human heart for a few seconds is enough to interrupt the heart’s natural rhythm and cause serious problems.

However, you may have noticed that animals don’t follow those rules. You have probably seen birds or squirrels running along power lines.

Sometimes these cables can be filled with dozens and even hundreds of birds. It all depends on how electricity travels through things.

The electric current that circulates inside the cables consists of flowing electrons always by the simplest possible way. This means that “Prefer” conductive materials, which oppose little resistance to its passage, like copper.

However, if this road breaks they will look for an alternative by which to continue circulating. For example, if the cable is cut with metal scissors, they will no longer be able to go through it, but they will go to the scissors and from them to the person holding them and then to the ground.

Electricity in the legs

In addition, they tend to move to areas with different voltage, where there is more or where there is less, due to a phenomenon known as potential difference. Now what does all this have to do with birds?

When a bird perches on a wire and electricity reaches one of its legs, the electrons have two options: continue to flow through the copper, ignoring the animal, or circulate through its body, from one leg to the other. . The animal’s body is not a good conductor, so it is much easier to follow the cable.

It would be very different if the cable were very low and the bird could touch the ground with another part of its body or if, on the contrary, two cables were very close together, so that it could lean on one and touch the other with its wings, for example. example.

In that case, your body would serve as a short path for the current to pass from the cable to the ground or another cable of different voltage, existing in both options a potential difference that would make the poor bird a good option to be crossed by the flow of electrons.

This is precisely the reason why the posts are usually set far enough apart that even the birds larger can touch two cables at once. If this is not the case, the search for rest for birds of prey and other large-scale pofcables could have a sad outcome.

Video credit: Incognita

