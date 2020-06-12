Do you have bad luck in love | Pexels

Why are you unlucky in love? If you feel that love is not your thing and you have come across relationships that have made you lose hope, you may not be seeing the big picture and you are making some mistakes.

It may seem like there is luck around love relationships but sometimes it’s just aboutThe type of people we choose and the way we behave when we have a relationshipIt is for them that we will tell you why some relationships are doomed to failure.

Immediate relationships

Sometimes the problem is that we don’t take the time to get to know the person that our partner becomes and we launch ourselves into a loving relationship, over time we realize that we do not like it as much as we thought or it is not what we expected it to be.

Fear to loneliness

Sometimes the fear of being alone can make us let into our lives people who are not worth it or who are not convenient for us and we can end up in complicated or toxic relationships, just for not wanting to be alone.

Insecurities

There is women who are afraid to show who their partners are and they create an image of them that is not real, obviously over time, couples begin to realize and problems appear, the lack of honesty from the beginning of the relationship is something that will not give good results.

Not know what you want

If you don’t know the type of relationship you want to have, you won’t define the type of person you will let into your lifeAlthough it sounds like a search for true love, it is important that you know what you are looking for and what you expect from the other person so that you establish the type of relationship you want to have and that you do not give your love to anyone.

