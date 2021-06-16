Why are timing belts bursting?

It is not a new topic in this space because we have taken care of the service that this engine component requires – which is none other than changing it to the mileage ordered by the factory – and the serious risks that its rupture represents because some of the valves remain open. Y In the few turns that the engine manages to give before stopping due to the failure, they crash against a piston and catastrophe comes.. It should be noted that on some engines there is sufficient space between the valve at full opening and the piston at top dead center and there is no additional damage. But not all are like that.

The timing belt is under enormous tension because it must no longer move one, but two camshafts which, in turn, push the impeller which is hydraulically charged with the engine oil pressure and also receive the load of valve springs. In a modern four cylinder, this work is multiplied to 16 by the number of valves. Those valve springs may each need a force of about 120 pounds. on average to open their corresponding valves. At 3,000 engine revolutions, it does so 1,500 times per minute. And incidentally, they accommodate the belt to rotate the water pump. What a task.

Distribution belt

Unlike the accessory belt, which usually moves the steering hydraulics, the air compressor and the alternator, and does so by friction on the pulleys, the distribution belt, given the work and the force it has to do, has teeth that they square exactly on the camshaft and crankshaft sprockets from which it is fed with the rotation of the engine. Many times it is speculated that a tooth is chipped and things like that, but in reality it is very unlikely that this will happen because if the belt is weak it will burst at once, without warning, and if the pinions on which it rests are too worn and sharp, the first thing they usually do is cut the belt.

So that everything is in place and there is no chance that the belt will move or “jump over the pinions”, goes through a skate that keeps it taut, that yes by friction, whose action causes wear and heats up the belt.

To complete its enemies, it works in the air, without lubrication, enclosed in plastic caps that prevent dust (which is sand) and light, which are its enemies. The first due to abrasion and the second because UV rays from the sun and ozone from the environment permanently attack rubber that is on the strap, in addition to many other elements that give it consistency. Another enemy is oil that can splash onto the strap.

As you can see, it is not just any rubber that has long replaced the chains with their higher precision, working silence and lower production costs. But when it fails, the bill fills with zeros.