If you have spent enough time on social media during this time of pandemic you will surely have heard the rumor that former Microsoft CEO and philanthropist, Bill Gates, is one of the causes of the existence of the coronavirus COVID-19.

There are two reasons why this rumor originated. The first is a 2015 speech by Bill Gates where he warns that the greatest threat to humanity is infectious disease, not nuclear war, the second is his foundation’s efforts to quickly find a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Currently the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation works with five different projects for this purpose.

According to a New York Times investigation, anti-vaccine and right-wing groups from the United States spread the false news that Gates had been in the conspiracy to create the coronavirus COVID-19 to be able to use the pandemic to his advantage, selling the vaccine. . Another of the theories is that Gates It is a member of a plot to sacrifice humanity and / or implement a global surveillance system.

The investigation suggests that this coup against Gates could occur, in part, due to his marked rejection of the Donald Trump government.

According to data compiled by The New York Times and Zignal Labs, a company that analyzes media sources, the conspiracy theories that combine Gates with the virus were mentioned 1.2 million times on television and social media from February to April, 33% more often than the second most popular conspiracy theory linking 5G to COVID-19.

The Video of Gates’ speech on bacteria has received 25 million new views in recent weeks. The 10 most popular YouTube videos that spread misinformation about Gates and the virus were viewed nearly five million times in March and April.

The New York newspaper found 16,000 Facebook posts this year with around 900,000 comments on Gates and his plan for world domination.

Although Gates declined to comment on his newly discovered notoriety, Mark Suzman, executive director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told NYT that it was “troubling that there are people spreading misinformation when we should all be looking for ways to collaborate and collaborate. Save lifes.”

.