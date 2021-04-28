Why are there still no women’s soccer league matches in La Quiniela?

04/28/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Last Monday we told you in the SPORT newspaper that the CSD Board of Directors has not yet approved the process of transformation of the First Division of the women’s soccer league as a professional competition. Precisely last Sunday was one month since the previous Secretary of State for Sports, Irene Lozano, presented in public how this new competition will be called “League of Ellas” from next season.

But it also turns out that Nor has another agreement been executed that happens because women’s football is present in the Quinielas. On October 14, 2020, the Culture and Sports Commission of the Congress of Deputies unanimously approved the inclusion of the First Division women’s matches in La Quiniela.

An agreement that included the creation within six months of a Commission to study which matches of the current Iberdrola League would be included in football bets as well as the distribution of the collections obtained from them.

Term that ended on April 22 without any progress in this regard. In other words, the Commission has not been created to work on this new Quiniela format with the inclusion of the women’s competition and, as a consequence of the above, the distribution that could be allocated to women’s clubs has not been studied either. Moreover, the intention when this agreement was approved last October is that, after this six-month period, these games would already be included within La Quiniela for this final stretch of the 2019-2020 season.

So the current reality is that “Liga Ellas” is still not officially recognized and that women’s football, even after the deadline, is still not in La Quiniela.