Why are there reasons for the driver to be outraged with the DGT

Troubled times are ahead. Few issues are as thorny, and unpopular among citizens, as the one regarding tax increases and the application of new rates. These days there is much talk about the arrival of new tolls, on highways and motorways, and the possibility of their being introduced throughout the Spanish road network is even being considered. Following the news that is being known these days, many drivers have shown their concern. Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Traffic has already ruled on the matter, with the latest statements from its Director, Pere Navarro, getting the driver to have more reasons than ever to be outraged and concerned with the DGT.

Will there be tolls? What kind of tolls?

The only reality, at this time, of the possible tolls that could be introduced on Spanish roads is that it is unknown how they will be implanted. In fact, it is unknown whether they will ever be implanted. The only existing indications regarding this possibility lie in some statements made for a long time by members of the Government, such as the Minister of Development himself, who recognized the need to introduce some type of toll, or rate, to finance the maintenance of the Spanish roads.

The type of tolls that will be introduced is unknown and even if some type of tax will be introduced that will tax the use of Spanish roads

Another of the signs that point to the introduction of tolls arrived these days, because they were included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels. A plan that, without being binding, commits the Government to the European Union to carry out some, if not all, of the measures reflected there.

The Director of the DGT in favor of tolls

It is worrying that the Director General of Traffic is already targeting a very specific form of payment for road use, that of incorporate tolls to all Spanish highways and highways. We insist that it is still up in the air how the payment for use of the roads will be managed, and even the possibility of introducing some type of tax or toll. What a driver should expect from an institution like the Directorate General of Traffic is, at the very least, some caution.

Pere Navarro has spoken out in favor of tolls

But it is even more worrying and outrageous that the head of the DGT is showing himself in favor of a toll on highways and highways without taking into consideration the repercussions that a measure like this could have. And it is that beyond the economic, and even social consequences, which may have a new rate for the use of high capacity roads, the most advanced, and safe, the DGT is ignoring the consequences that a toll on motorways and highways could have for road safety.

The accident rate of the road according to the DGT

According to the accident report – at 24 hours – of 2020 of the DGT itself, 870 people died on interurban roads, of which 77% died in traffic accidents on conventional roads. Conventional roads are the ones with the least traffic, but also those with the highest accident rates and the ones that claim more lives, more serious accidents and more injured drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists each year.

Conventional roads resulted in 77% of the 870 deaths in traffic accidents – 24 hours after the accident – in 2020

Let us remember that for every death on the road in 2020 there were 4 injured, who required hospitalization, and that probably in many cases they had disabling and chronic injuries. We do not know this last data, as well as the number of hospitalized injured as a result of traffic accidents on conventional roads, because the DGT report does not reflect it.

Tolls and road accidents

We also know that economic crises have had negative consequences for the accident rate and for road safety. That the automobile fleet ages, because many drivers cannot afford a new car which, for obvious reasons, is safer, negatively affects the accident rate. That the economic situation leads many drivers to “save” on maintenance in their car also negatively affects the accident rate.

Determining drivers, with a toll, from using highways and motorways must necessarily negatively affect the accident rate.

With which the only thing that we can hope as citizens and drivers is that any measure like this is taken taking into consideration not only the economy, social stability, or the support of citizens, but also the possible consequences that it could have for the road safety. Y that an institution such as the DGT requires that the impact of a possible toll on highways be assessed.