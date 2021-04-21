Why are there no fog lights

Although they are sold and advertised as such, in reality there is no light that can penetrate the fog. If i did, for visibility reasons they would never close the airports even though the planes have powerful lamps, whose primary task is not properly to illuminate the runway from kilometers away, but to be seen from the control towers in the approach phase and in the ‘taxi’.

Fog is a cloud at ground level in which the lights of the cars are reflected and form a curtain that bounces off the car itself. For many, many years they said that the yellow lights cut through the fog, which is a lie. What does happen is that they reflect less and then the definition of the cloud profiles is better, day and night, and therefore, more and more exact things are seen, but not further into the cloud.

Yellow lights gained a false recognition of lighting quality when in France, in 1937, the law forced all car manufacturers to install them. But it was for local cars to distinguish themselves from German enemies. After the Second War and until the first day of the year 1993, they were de rigueur in that country, even for imported vehicles. The studies also said that the yellow light shimmers less —obviously, because it shines less— and that the human eye assimilates faster the return after the passage of light against it. Since then, vehicle lights have been white worldwide.

Renault Duster 2021

After the discussion of colors, comes its use in the mist. The first thing is to put the stockings and not the full ones, because they reflect less. If you have ‘scouts’, they must go below the bumper line to look for their light to pass at ground level, which is where the fog can leave a space and the beam is expansive and not jet, as this is useless in that circumstance. Any lamp placed on an axis above the main ones of the car gives less coverage and is, in civilized countries in the matter, illegal.

To reinforce the issue of fog lights, just try the current series ‘scouts’ and you will notice that they are of no use in the fog, except to pinpoint the immediate edges of the road at a very short distance and are used much more in clear night to illuminate the corners of the curves.

Why are yellow bulbs and LEDs still sold? It is only a matter of ‘customizing’ or ‘tuning’ in the cars or to put them in tune with their nationality.