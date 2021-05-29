Why are there no ads for super sports cars? The case of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren

Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mclaren. There are only three names, but three names that are the reason for being of the engine dreamers. Brands that, although you have never seen it advertising in the media, you know. Companies that make products that, if we lived in the 80s and 90s, would adorn the wall of our room in the form of a poster (now it is more as wallpaper). That brings us to the next question: Why don’t they invest in TV commercials?

Think about it for a moment. Until the Internet has been postulated as the most accessible medium for the general public, television has been present – and will continue to be so for a long time – in the development of our lives. It informs us, it entertains us and above all, it makes money with advertising. Thanks to her, anyone with a business can attract the attention of more and more customers. But why have you rarely seen ads for luxury brands? Is it because it looks tacky? Or is it that they don’t want to promote themselves to the “wrong people”?

Let’s take a look at how Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren, among many other dream machine makers and luxury brands, can stay in business without TV advertising and how, in other ways, they are masters in marketing.

Ferrari’s mastery

Ferrari it has always been an exclusive brand, and remains as such to this day – despite the fact that its popularity has significantly diminished. Ferrari executes a sales strategy based on high demand and low supply. The goal is to continue to build excitement and anticipation around the newest Ferrari so that people who want to buy it in the future get to know the brand, move up the lineup and develop a strong relationship with their dealership before they can get closer to even more wonderful machines. .

Ferrari, as an entity, knows that most of its customers will not watch television or browse Instagram, because those who earn millions of euros a year and can afford to buy a Ferrari – or several -, do not usually spend their free time like this. The Maranello signature is marketed as elegant Italian luxury that exudes speed and performance at the heart. But to uninterested people, any red sports car could be a Ferrari. And that is the point, Ferrari does not want to advertise to those people who do not appreciate its product as they should.

The house of the rampant horse is also very demanding when it comes to the image of the company. For example, German fashion designer Phillip Plein once posted a photo of his sneakers on the back of his 812 Superfast. Ferrari sued and won a cease and desist case, as they argued that this went against the brand image. It seems that, in this case, Ferrari is losing contact with its real customers. And that Plein is a successful playboy who lives the company’s dream lifestyle.

So why would Ferrari be against him advertising its products? Because she is extremely careful with her image and emanates value, and it is for this reason that you will not find them in advertisements for the general public. Instead, they like to choose who can be seen in one of their cars, or even if you are worthy enough to purchase some of their most special models. Two-seater like Enzo, the LaFerrari, or the derived from program “XX” and “Special Projects” are only possible for very select clients.

The spectacularity of Lamborghini

Lamborghini Aventador

LamborghiniAlthough they share many of the same characteristics, it is a completely opposite brand to Ferrari when it comes to marketing and advertising. Sant’Agata Bolognese company wants people to show their cars to the world and they want the brand to launch more products that, for many, are crazy. This reason is why they are seen from time to time on the road, there are those who choose them instead of a Ferrari. Both Italians, both build fast cars and both have a history and a legacy.

From the beginning, Lamborghini’s plan was build the most ridiculous and flashy cars for people just as ridiculously flashy. It knows who its customers are and, although like Ferrari its sports cars cost hundreds of thousands of euros, Lamborghini wants to make the wildest. And their clients agree with them. Nobody buys a Lamborghini because they want to enjoy the luxury and subtle Italian elegance, they get one because it looks and sounds like a wild animal that you cannot tame. It is a bull in a land of goats.

However, Lamborghini is also not advertised on television to the general public. This is for the same reason as Ferrari, they do not believe that people who watch television are convinced and influenced by a catchy commercial. Instead, let their products speak for themselves and do not pressure anyone. Like its counterpart, Lamborghini is a brand reserved for the upper strata of society. Because even though you may still be able to afford one, you will need to spend many thousands of euros a year to maintain it.

McLaren’s bet

McLaren Speedtail

Without an extensive television ad campaign and an open door policy when it comes to buying the latest supercars, McLaren has become a fierce competitor for these legendary brands. Anyone can enter, buy and customize a McLaren. And although he has entered the game relatively late, in the last 10 years he has become one of the best. Perhaps one of the possible reasons is that the client who was rejected by Ferrari, found acceptance in McLaren.

Because that person who was going for a high-end gleaming red horse and is only offered the entry model due to Ferrari company policy, has the alternative of being able to go to a McLaren dealership and buy the one they want, be it the access or the most expensive one in the range. Unlike Ferrari and Lamborghini, McLaren is more brash and aggressive with its marketing strategies. They offer competitive financing deals on even the most expensive vehicles, and they have also run select advertisements on television.

You have to take your hat off to McLaren. It is relatively a newcomer to the world of supercars, but having already produced legends like the F1 and Senna, it seems they continue to gain popularity, and much of that success can be attributed to its publicity. Although that is not without some problem, since although the company wants each model to be special, the fact of continually presenting even more special models makes them not valued as much as they should, in addition to the confusion it creates.

Source: Hot Cars

