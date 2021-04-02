Why are there more and more dead gray whales off the coast of North America?

Aerial view of gray whales near whale watching boats in the Ojo de Liebre lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico on March 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP / Guillermo Arias)

A group of scientists discovered a large number of gray whales (Eschrichtius robustus) dead in the coasts of North America between 2019 and 2020. They also found specimens with weight loss, which indicates that the decrease in food on the migratory route What they do to Alaska would be one of the causes of what happened.

According to a study published by the Inter-Research Science Publisher and conducted by researchers from several countries, 384 whales were found dead along the coasts, not only of Mexico, but also of the United States and Canada.

This phenomenon, known as the Unusual Mortality Event (UME) is similar to another that had occurred between 1999 and 2000, when it was “speculated” that it would have been caused by the gray whales suffering from starvation. Despite the passing of the years, the scientific team could not reach a definitive conclusion and they are still trying to determine exactly what happened and why the decrease in food was due.

About half of the whales that died in the recent event were found in Mexican territory, most of them in the vicinity of two lagoons called Ojo de Liebre and Guerrero Negro, two of the main places of arrival of whales in the country and located in the state of Baja California.

Each year, hundreds of northern gray whales travel thousands of miles from Alaska to the breeding lagoons of the Baja California peninsula, part of the El Vizcaino Gray Whale Sanctuary, a biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo: AFP / Guillermo Arias)

The mortality came after the population of these large aquatic mammals had already shown signs of weakness. Scientists obtained images showing signs of weight loss in the whales. The photographs were taken between 2017 and 2019, on the Mexican coasts; that is, in the years prior to the mortality that was made known in 2021 through this study. The records, obtained with drones, are of specimens of different ages and characteristics: calves, juveniles, adults and lactating females.

Possible causes of the massive death

The biologist Mariana Reyna, a scientist in Oceans and Fisheries at the Oceana organization, explained to Mongabay Latam that the gray whale is the marine mammal that travels the most, traveling practically the entire Pacific coast of North America every year, round trip.

It is a stretch of approximately 9,000 kilometers where they search for food while making nearby routes in shallow waters and close to the coast. “They feed on invertebrates throughout their migration route. Some whales don’t do that, but the gray is an outlier. That is why it is important that they go close to the coast ”, says the specialist.

The researcher from the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur, Jorge Urbán Ramírez, who is also one of the authors of the study, explained to local media that although the causes of the death are not known, the scientific community believes that one of the reasons is he increase in water temperature, which could affect the habits and behaviors of some species that are part of their diet.

According to Urbán Ramírez, the gray whale population in Mexico has fallen by around 30%, going from 27,000 to 20,000 copies in the last four years.

A gray whale is seen in the Ojo de Liebre lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico on March 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP / Guillermo Arias)

Is there any antecedent that gives clues about the cause of the decrease in food? Mariana Reyna assures that “many of the invertebrates that gray whales feed on are in the middle of the food chain. What’s happening at the bottom of that food chain is what’s interesting. They can be changes in temperature that are affecting, for example, the first link that is phytoplankton (tiny algae). It may be that something is happening at the beginning ”.

Furthermore, Reyna adds that “although the causes of this loss of body volume in whales cannot be understood, it may be related to a decrease in the abundance of organisms (prey) that live throughout their migratory route.”

For the specialist, the precarious health and mortality registered in the gray whale population it could be a clear message about the state of the ecosystems that travel through their migration. “The gray whale could be acting as an indicator of the quality of the ecosystems, of how the entire ecosystem of its migratory route is working,” says Reyna.

Effects on the gray whale cycle

The coastal lagoons of Mexico are aggregation sites where whales mate and reproduce. These large animals arrive on the Mexican coasts at the beginning of winter, in December, and leave in the spring. They look for the Gulf of California because there are the ideal feeding and temperature conditions, in addition, they can better protect themselves from possible attacks by orcas.

“You can say that it is a Mexican whale because most of the calves are born in Mexico,” says biologist Mariana Reyna. The whales that mated the previous year give birth in Mexican territory, there new pairs are formed and the cycle repeats.

Although the reduction in body mass of the whales worries scientists, according to the study, it appears that this decrease was not as drastic and therefore did not have fatal effects on female whales. In fact, they are the group that presented less body deterioration but that “could have reduced their reproductive range by prolonging their post-weaning recovery time”. The authors of the scientific article believe that this condition “could explain the low number of mothers with their young, observed in Laguna San Ignacio (Baja California) in 2018 and 2019.”

Another conclusion of the study refers to the “juvenile and adult” groups of whales, which arrive with less energy reserves in Mexican lakes and it is estimated that “their reduced body condition may have been close to their survival threshold.” That would explain the high proportion of juveniles and adults among the 384 specimens killed between 2019 and 2020.

According to Reyna, the whales will not reproduce if they do not have sufficient energy conditions and that is related to gaining weight and volume again. “Even if we take good care of them, if their food conditions are not good, it is serious,” he says.

The truth is that more research is needed as there is no total certainty about what happened to the whales. The scientific article assures that the cause of the reduction of the body conditions of the gray whale is unknown and he only dares to mention that starvation “possibly contributed to the unusual mortality event of 2019-2020”.

This enormous aquatic mammal is an indispensable species in the Pacific of North America because it is not only a vital link in the balance of the ecosystem in which it lives, but it is also a “flagship” species and by attracting the attention of projects that help its protection, the conservation of many other animals benefits.

“Local communities have become aware of the importance of gray whale conservation. The change in vision in societies that live off tourism has been important, ”Reyna points out, adding that“ it would be very sad if we see a reduction in gray whale populations in the future due to situations that have nothing to do directly with their conservation ( but with the threats faced by their prey) ”.