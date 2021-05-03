Why are the seasons of the series getting shorter and shorter?

A few days ago the Netflix series ‘Sky Rojo’ had just finished sitting down. Quite entertaining, by the way. After finishing its scarce eight episodes of only 25 minutes each, I had the feeling that I had been given a piggyback and instead of a series I had witnessed a feature film divided by acts, as if a virtual theater work was will try. And I refused to think that this was a series as such, when I had grown up glued to television for weeks watching ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ daily or even months in the case of ‘Los Serrano’, antagonistic fictions that presented more than 20 episodes per season. A model that continued some time later when later, throughout my adolescence, I bought countless boxes of DVD’s of series such ‘Lost’ or ‘Dexter’ —Of which I have not yet recovered from its end. After pondering it, I looked back, I got a little melancholic and I really wanted the series to maintain the duration that they used to present. But of course, that was my own wish and tell me who I represent. The important thing here was to gut what had changed from a time to this part in the industry so that now we settle for formats that barely reach seven hours per season —’Gambit of Lady ‘, “It’s a Sin” or’ The disorder that dejas’ last much less — and how it has happened in such a gradual way that we have ended up normalizing it without question.

The answer has to do with the new consumption model that has jumped from television to ‘streaming’ platforms, companies that today dominate with ease the diffusion of series —and increasingly the realities field—. A model that no longer needs to stretch the gum to fill the strict television season and that also fights against the extensive and attractive diversity of the competition, so that boredom or the famous ‘filler episode’ has no place in the current programming. As a result, we find the creation of the so-called ‘event series’ in the United States, which partly modifies the obsolete television nomenclature. They catch you quickly, but they are unable to keep you for a long time because next week another series premieres whose premiere schedule does not understand the season or time of year. Something that cold thinking is appreciated, because if the plot of ‘Emily in Paris’ had lasted 25 chapters, who would have seen it?

‘Russian Doll’ is barely 200 minutes long in total.

Netflix

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On the other hand, we have the prevailing culture of immediacy in which we live immersed, which, together with the previously mentioned factors, make up a tandem whose combination does not allow the public’s attention to be maintained for more than eight episodes per season. Watching a series of 25 episodes of almost an hour each today? Any ‘centennial’ would laugh in your face and currently a ‘millennial’ would have to think seriously about it. So, today we hesitate much less to give a series a chance because we know that it does not last too long, a benefit of the doubt that with the ideal dose of ‘cliffhanger’ they result in much less demanding and volatile audiences.

The ‘Netflix effect’, the key

To understand a little more about this change in the consumption model to which we have become accustomed, we spoke with Borja Terán, journalist specialized in television and author of the book ‘Tele’, which explains it in more detail:

“I would not call it the ‘Netflix effect’, but rather the ‘Netflix business model’, which probably cannot be extrapolated to the rest of the industry. The platform decides to share all the episodes at once, but to achieve public loyalty, periodicity is also important. If you don’t have it from chapter to chapter, as Disney + or HBO do, Netflix looks for another periodicity. What do they do then? They make the seasons of the series shorter and thus this periodicity is made from season to season. They make believe that they upload all the chapters at once, that they do, but they distribute the evolution of the series starting with the seasons ”.

Without going any further, ‘Sky Rojo’ recorded seasons one and two of the series during a single production, a narrative thread that was divided into two parts when it could have been presented as a single batch. In other words, the platform keeps you hooked on the screen from season to season — which sometimes happens almost one after the other — rather than from chapter to chapter.

The second season of ‘Red Sky’ premieres just four months after the first.

Netflix

Terán clarifies: “It is a business model that can negatively affect our cultural industry if Spanish production companies do not continue to portray our cultural diversity. Being shorter seasons, they are less likely to invest in more products because they cannot chain productions. Now we believe that more series are being produced than ever in Spain, but in reality they are not being produced with as much force as before ”.

Finally, projects like ‘Big Little Lies’, with an amazing cast that has figures like Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern among its ranks, are drawn as projects that are almost impossible to schedule if, instead of 8, 25 episodes are required. Today’s ‘celebs’ agendas give us more surprises than before, but inevitably they are not destined to coexist for a long period of time. Or so we told ourselves to be self-satisfied when we finished ‘The Undoing’.