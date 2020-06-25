June 25, 2009 was a day that was forever marked in the history of music since after five decades full of successes, music, a difficult childhood, medication abuse and various accusations of sexual abuse, the life of Michael Jackson, also called “The King of Pop”, came to an end after an acute poisoning of Propofol, a strong anesthetic that was administered by his personal physician, Conrad Murray.

The news caused great commotion among the singer’s followers, who gathered outside the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center – where he was taken in an emergency – to hear the inevitable news from Jermaine jackson: his brother had died, pending the final tour called This Is It, in which the pop star would retire forever from the stage.

Despite the fact that 11 years have passed since the death of Michael Jackson, everything that revolves around her and the singer’s musical career continues to give something to talk about., especially last year when HBO released the documentary Leaving Neverland, where Wade Wilson 41 years old and James Safechuck, 37, narrated in front of the television network cameras how They were sexually assaulted by Jackson when they were children and how the singer managed to do it.

See on YouTube Killing Michael Jackson and the strange photographs

Time after, a British channel did its thing and launched Killing Michael Jackson, a production that will narrate the last moments of life of the “King of Pop” and that were recounted by detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith, who went to the room where the King of Pop and where They found a series of somewhat disturbing objects such as shirts full of blood, dozens of medicine bottles that were administered to him, as well as a porcelain doll on the bed where the interpreter died.

Although the images are not recent – the Mirror UK portal released them in 2013 – It was in this new production that the investigators who were responsible for handling the Michael Jackson case told in great detail how they captured these photographs, in addition to the conditions in which they found the room where the singer died. and the way in which they discovered that his death had not been accidental as originally thought (hence the reason why these images have flooded the internet).

“There were post-it notes, or pieces of paper taped across the room, and mirrors and doors with little slogans or phrases,” Detective Martinez said in the documentary, who details that the messages on the papers looked like poems or thoughts. and that in addition, They found “a computer on the bed, there was a real doll on the bed, and there were commercials for babies.”

Was it really an overdose?

Detectives also narrated how it was discovered that Dr. Murray had been involved in the death of Michael Jackson, this after they found his doctor bag hidden on the property: “We found all the waste, all the garbage. The needles, the empty bottles, the things that, when we entered the room, should have been there. ” “Within 48 hours, it appeared to be a suspicious death in that there was more than just an overdose,” Mayers told the Metro UK portal.

The documentary Killing Michael Jackson premiered on Saturday June 22, 2019 on the TV channel, Quest Red, in the United Kingdom. Since then it has become an indispensable production to understand the last days of Michael Jackson and what really happened on the day of his death. Michael Jackson left 11 years ago but his legacy and his life continue to give a lot to talk about and apparently it will be for years to come.