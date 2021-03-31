Why are the Olympic Games held every 4 years?

The tradition of celebrating the Olympic Games every four years has its origins in ancient Greece, its place of origin.

It is believed that the first Ancient Olympic Games they were celebrated around the year 776 a. C.However, there is no exact date recognized by history. Since those years, these sporting events (which also had great religious importance) they were held every four years. That is why the current Olympic Games, resumed in 1894, also follow the same temporality.

In ancient Greece, the Olympic Games were a social event it deserved all the attention. During the days that this event lasted, there was nothing more important in the life of the Greeks than to witness the various tests in which the athletes took part. In fact, in 300 BC, set the date of any event according to the Olympiad in which it happened.

Those who managed to beat their rivals and stand out above them became heroes and public figures. Their efforts and victories were recognized with a laurel wreath instead of the traditional medals that are awarded today to successful athletes. The best poets wrote chronicles for them where they recounted their exploits.

Why were the Olympics important to the Greeks?

Greek civilization honored a group of gods through various sporting events where athletes demonstrated their abilities and strengths in various physical events. The Olympic Games They are called that way because they were held in the city of Olympia, where there was an important temple in honor of the god Zeus.

However, they were not the only sporting events that the Greeks celebrated. It is also necessary to mention the Pythic Games, which were dedicated to the god Apollo in his sanctuary at Delphi, at the foot of the mount Parnassus.

The third sports competition was the Isthmian Games, which are called that way because they were made on the isthmus of Corinth, which links mainland Greece with the Peloponnese. These games were in honor of the god of the sea and horses, the great Poseidon.

Finally, we find the Nemeos Games, which took place in the northeast of the Peloponnese, where a sanctuary dedicated to Zeus Nemeo stood.

“The Games were above all a religious ceremony that later became a spectacle that moved many economic and political interests,” says Fernando García Romero, professor of Greek Philology at the Complutense University of Madrid.

“But that religious character was never lost. The spectators and the competitors always kept in mind that it was something religious above anything else and that was maintained until the end of the original Olympic Games ”.

What sports were practiced in the Olympic Games of Antiquity?

Some of the tests that were carried out in the Olympic Games of Antiquity are still preserved today.

Racing Long jump Discus throw Javelin throw Wrestling Boxing Pankration Chariot racing Horse racing Pentathlon

From 396 a. C. the Olympic Games incorporated artistic competitions. Such was the case with the heralds and trumpeters contests. Years later, when Emperor Nero came to the throne, musical, singing and acting tests were added.

On the opening day of the Olympic Games, the athletes, brothers, parents and coaches of the athletes took an oath to Zeus. In it, they promised to respect all the rules and claimed to have prepared for at least 10 months.

The end of a tradition

With the adoption of christianity on the part of the Roman Empire, these competitions came to an end in the AD 393 when the emperor Theodosius he forbade them as a pagan act. It must be taken into account that the Olympic Games and their sister competitions worshiped deities not recognized by Christianity.

“If there is something that the Christian authorities criticized above anything else, it was that for them to go or participate in a sporting event was to worship a god that was not their own,” says professor Fernando García Romero.

