Why are the latest electric SUVs and premiums?

Audi Q4 e-tron, Mercedes EQA, Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Ford Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4 … all of them make up the latest batch of electric cars for the general public, they are SUVs and play the card of offering a premium experience. In fact, this article could have been titled “The electric car, responsible for the demise of the midsize saloon and SUV hegemony.” But why are most manufacturers focused on offering these types of cars?

Hyundai IONIQ 5

If it costs more, it has to look more expensive

The first reason is justify the financial outlay that it means us to buy an electric car, which is considerably higher than its combustion counterparts if aid such as MOVES III does not come into play. Thus, the client sees that he pays more, and in return, the brand offers you “more veneer” in the form of an off-road-looking body that costs little more to produce than a station wagon or saloon. In fact, it is the same game that occurs with current SUVs, except that this time the financial benefit goes to that powertrain.

The higher price of an electric is justified by a more packaged body and a more luxurious experience.

However, that plus is not enough, and that is why we try to associate that premium image to all electric. On the one hand, brands such as Mercedes with their recent EQA and EQB or Audi with their new Q4 e-tron have nothing to prove in this regard, but others, such as Kia and Hyundai with the EV6 and IONIQ 5, respectively, are doing special. stress on it.

Hyundai-Kia E-GMP Electric Platform

On the other hand, if we refer to reason, it is true that an SUV body allows extra space under the floor to house batteries, but the truth is that in the current panorama of shared and modular platforms it does not make so much sense. By cons, a saloon has better aerodynamics, something extremely important in an electric car to get those little extra miles of autonomy, and we must not forget that they use elements such as semi-sandred tires.

Will the inevitable electrification end the saloons, sedans, compacts and family cars?

The electrification of the European fleet is inevitable, and the truth is by now that is no longer a secret. Brands do not care to sell an electric, a diesel or a gasoline, but different governments push them in both directions to abandon combustion engines. In the macroscopic part, we have anti-pollution regulations with Euro 7 that are currently being debated, the emission limit with its corresponding sanctions according to the CAFE regulations and large economic promotion plans conditioned on electrification projects.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Thus, if the above invites them to manufacture only electric cars, the demand tends to be the same, since the customer sees how buying a car of this type only brings associated advantages, or at least that’s how they are made to see it: up to € 7,700 in aid (which is later taxed), a lower cost per kilometer traveled (as long as it is recharged at home), being able to access the city center (according to a previously elaborated regulation) …

More and more electric cars will be sold, but will more variety be offered?

Therefore, except in higher price ranges where the purchase reasons obey other priorities, and where it is possible to find machines such as the Porsche Taycan or the Audi e-tron GT, all electric with certain packaging and thought as such from minute zero in that fork of € 35,000 – € 45,000 goes through the crossover, although models like the Tesla Model 3 and future BMW i4 give rise to hope as the “electric suvmania” stops in pursuit of a greater range of options that benefit the end customer.

BMW i4