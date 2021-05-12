Why are the Golden Globes canceled? We explain everything

“We have not been working with the HFPA since these issues were first raised and, like the rest of the industry, we are waiting for a sincere and meaningful resolution before moving on, ”said an Amazon Studios spokesperson.

Warner Media, HBO group, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures, TNT and TBS, also chose to stop working with the HFPA. Thus the three largest studios in Hollywood walked away from the award that supposedly will change by 2023.

– (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

It all started in large part when the HFPA came under fire in February this year after an investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that they had not had a single black member in their ranks in more than two decades.